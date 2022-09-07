Understanding Melasma and How its Treated

Melasma is one in every of the common skin problems represented by the looks of skin pigmentation, especially within the face area, which is represented by the looks of dark spots, often concentrated within the area of ​​​​the forehead and cheeks.

The problem of melasma is very common in women, but it should sometimes appear in men. Melasma distinguishes women with wheatish or dark skin and is extremely rare in women with light skin or blond hair and light-weight eyes.

Many causes and factors cause the looks of melasma spots, most notably pregnancy. The effect of hormones that increase during pregnancy results in the looks of dark spots, thanks to the effect of those hormones on the pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, which are present within the superficial layers of the skin.

Statistics indicate that quite 75% of pregnant women and 33% of ladies who take preventative pills may suffer from the looks of brown spots during pregnancy, which is termed melasma. As mentioned earlier, these brown spots appear especially in areas exposed to sunlight, especially in dark skin, specifically within the forehead, cheeks, lips and chin area.

Melasma and Sunlight

Its appearance is because of the high percentage of hormones during pregnancy, especially estrogen, so in other pathological cases during which the amount of this hormone is high, black spots can also appear within the face area, a bit like those who appeared during pregnancy.

Studies confirm that the looks of brown spots during pregnancy is closely associated with exposure to sunlight. The more exposure to sunlight, the greater the quantity of those brown spots. In most cases, the brown colorize the spots is superficial, but it’s going to be dark within the layers of the skin, especially in dark skin and people women who failed to maintain their skin and were exposed to the sun for long periods.

The link between these brown spots during pregnancy and exposure to the sun could be clear and scientifically proven, and so I clearly recommend the employment of sunscreen prominently, especially in those cases where the lady knows that she incorporates a tendency to look such brown spots or her skin is dark in color.

What distinguishes melasma after pregnancy is that it gradually improves with none treatment, and this can be because of the decrease within the amount of hormones, thus reducing the effect on these cells that secrete pigment.

The main factor that ends up in the looks of melasma is that the amount of melanocyte cells present within the layers of the skin. The greater this quantity, the more these cells are exposed to several influences, like people who occur during pregnancy.

These cells secrete pigment and appear within the variety of brown spots. These cells are very sensitive to exposure to sunlight, the more exposure to sunlight, the more active these cells become and secrete pigment, which collects within the outer layers of the skin.

Psychological Stress from Melasma

In addition to what was previously mentioned about the causes of the looks of melasma, there are other reasons, including genetic tendencies, popping up and psychological stress, which many researches have proven to own a bearing on the looks of melasma, especially in people with dark skin or women who are exposed to sunlight and don’t use sunscreens.

Furthermore, there are brown spots that appear after infections or the so-called post inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Because the term means, it should appear in areas of the skin that have suffered and suffer from infections brown spots within the sites of those infections that face the skin layer.

The occurrence of such Persistent infections, which are often caused by skin diseases, cause the stimulation of melanocyte cells that secrete melanin, which are randomly distributed within the layers of the skin.

Direct Exposure to Sunlight

What research indicates is that the more intense the inflammation, the greater the quantity of the pigment, and also the more this pigment is distributed within the layers of the skin and will be deep within the layers of the skin sometimes. Large and penetrates the deep layers of the skin. Triluma Cream 15 gm for Melasma and Tretinoin Cream 0.025 for Acne

The main focus of treating such cases is by treating the underlying problem that’s thanks to inflammation, and research indicates that in many cases the skin inflammation is straightforward, but it can provoke the melanocyte cells, which secrete melanin to an outsized extent.

The effect of sunlight on these cells is understood and scientifically proven, because the sun’s rays stimulate these cells, and therefore the latter produces a greater amount of pigment or melanin, which collects within the layers of the skin and appears to the attention as brown spots.

Direct exposure to sunlight is one amongst the common causes of melasma. it’s worth mentioning here that being in hot places and exposure to warm temperature, whether or not it’s in a very closed place, its effect is analogous to the consequences mentioned previously.

There are many other factors, including hereditary and familial tendencies for the emergence of melasma, because the skin of those people belonging to the identical family is taken into account at risk of melasma.

Aging is additionally one in every of the causes of melasma. this might ensue to continuous and accumulated damage from exposure to sunlight or because of a change in melanocyte cells that become more sensitive in advanced age.

One of the foremost effective ways to forestall the expansion of those brown spots, whatever they’re on the body, especially the face area, is by refraining from exposure to the sun and using sunscreen, so these protective materials must cover the radiation (UVA, UVB) which the degree of protection is (SPF) a minimum of. 30 degrees.