Connect with us

Health

Latin America's Malaria Outbreak: What About The U.S.?
Advertisement

Health

First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears

Health

A mosquito-Borne Virus Threatens Indiana Residents

Health

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

Health

3 Reasons to Use Acupuncture Induction to Induce Labour

Health

Vaccinations; Aurora VA Clinic Will Offer Flu Vaccinations On Saturday, Oct. 15

Health

Your Liver's Most Important Eating Habits

Health

The Legal And Safety Implications of Delta 8 Vape Carts

Health

A New COVID Symptom Hits The UK

Health

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City

Health

'Unprecedented' Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer

Health

Top 5 Home Remedies for Tooth Pain

Health

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Health

Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

Health

Using Mosquito DNA To Prevent Malaria, New Scientist Reports

Health

How Do COVID-19 'Super-Dodgers' Work?

Health

Weight Training Should Be Combined With Another Activity

Health

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise at Home: 62 Proven Tips

Health

Covid-19 Pandemic is Almost Over in Thailand

Health

Marlyne Barrett, The Star Of Chicago Med, Suffers From Breast Cancer Herself

Health

Latin America’s Malaria Outbreak: What About The U.S.?

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Latin America's Malaria Outbreak: What About The U.S.?

(CTN News) – Symptoms of malaria include high fever, shaking chills, and nasty flu-like symptoms. It can sometimes be fatal, but there are various treatments available.

The disease is spread by parasites that can live in mosquitoes, so if a mosquito feeds on the blood of an infected individual, it can pass the parasite on.

Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted treatments, prevention, and funding, malaria is a serious problem outside of the United States. Since the temperature allows year-round transmission, it’s a perennial problem in much of Africa.

As a result of the flooding in Pakistan, there was a surge. In Latin America, the uptick has been linked to a die-off of amphibians, which means fewer animals are eating mosquito larvae, which means more mosquitoes hatch and spread malaria.

In the 1980s, a fungus that causes chytridiomycosis in amphibians spread throughout the region. Because some amphibians absorb water through their skin rather than drinking it, this disease causes thickening of the skin.

Over 200 species have been wiped out by this disease worldwide. Inadvertently spread by humans, it can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

There is evidence of this in the U.S., especially on the East Coast, but it only began to affect U.S. levels in the 1990s, 10 years after amphibian die-offs began in Latin America.

Since 1951, transmission has been eliminated in the U.S. By spraying insecticides, improving drainage, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, transmission has been eliminated. People who immigrated from those areas or traveled to places where the disease was present tend to be the most at risk for contracting in the U.S.

Through its Malaria Surveillance System, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) collects malaria case reports and works to prevent and treat the disease within the country.

In addition to insecticide-treated mosquito nets, the CDC recommends treating pregnant women, treating infants, and spraying interiors with insecticides to prevent malaria.

Currently, these are not needed in the U.S., but they would be used if reemerged. As the largest government donor to efforts worldwide, the U.S. devotes many resources toward preventing this.

Malaria can also be combated in the future. Despite recent developments like amphibian extinction, scientists continue to develop solutions to the disease. The number of anti-programs in Africa is on the rise, so immigrants and travelers will be less likely to spread  across the globe.

In addition, scientists have engineered mosquitoes that are less hospitable to parasites, thereby reducing the spread of the disease. There is not currently a vaccine for malaria, but researchers in England are working on one and may have it approved by 2023.

SEE ALSO:

A mosquito-Borne Virus Threatens Indiana Residents

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

Vaccinations; Aurora VA Clinic Will Offer Flu Vaccinations On Saturday, Oct. 15
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop