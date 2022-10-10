Coronavirus: UAE Reports 359 Covid-19 Cases, 350 Recoveries, And No Deaths

Connect with us

News

(CTN News) – On Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention reported that there have been 359 cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries, and no deaths have been reported.

The total number of active cases stands at 18,567 as of today.

A total of 121,961 additional tests were conducted in order to detect the new cases.

The total number of cases in the UAE as of October 9 is 1,030,837, while the total number of recoveries stands at 1,009,924. Currently, there are 2,346 people who have lost their lives.

With the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the easing of mask rules, medical professionals have now begun to see an increase in cases of other viral infections, as a result of the decline in Covid-19 cases.

A number of healthcare professionals have recommended that residents take similar precautionary measures, especially during the flu season, in order to stay healthy.

“It comes as no surprise that the number of flu cases has increased as regulations have been relaxed,” said Dr Nikita Singh, who is a specialist in internal medicine at the Aster Clinic in Business Bay.

As a part of the effort to revive its tourist sector following the pandemic, Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 plane tickets worth HK$2 billion ($254.8 million).

In an effort to promote tourism, the Airport Authority is buying tickets from carriers such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express, and Hong Kong Airlines as part of its marketing campaign.

It will be up to the airport authority to finalize the arrangement with the airline companies.

It is expected that once the government announces that all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travelers will be removed, we will begin the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said in a BBC article.

