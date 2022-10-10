Connect with us

Health

First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears
Advertisement

Health

Latin America's Malaria Outbreak: What About The U.S.?

Health

A mosquito-Borne Virus Threatens Indiana Residents

Health

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

Health

3 Reasons to Use Acupuncture Induction to Induce Labour

Health

Vaccinations; Aurora VA Clinic Will Offer Flu Vaccinations On Saturday, Oct. 15

Health

Your Liver's Most Important Eating Habits

Health

The Legal And Safety Implications of Delta 8 Vape Carts

Health

A New COVID Symptom Hits The UK

Health

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City

Health

'Unprecedented' Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer

Health

Top 5 Home Remedies for Tooth Pain

Health

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Health

Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

Health

Using Mosquito DNA To Prevent Malaria, New Scientist Reports

Health

How Do COVID-19 'Super-Dodgers' Work?

Health

Weight Training Should Be Combined With Another Activity

Health

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise at Home: 62 Proven Tips

Health

Covid-19 Pandemic is Almost Over in Thailand

Health

Marlyne Barrett, The Star Of Chicago Med, Suffers From Breast Cancer Herself

Health

First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears

(CTN News) – Fears of a hospital capacity crisis in winter were sparked by the twin threats of flu season and Covid resurgence during the flu season.

In spite of this, Dr Linda Nolan believes that her €5 kit will assist in preventing overcrowding in GP surgeries and hospitals.

The Irish Sun quoted her as saying: “Previously, these tests could only be administered by healthcare professionals and were not regulated for use at home.

We have worked hard to change this because we believe that people should be able to manage their health on their own.”

Donnelly is right to express concern about a severe winter flu season this year, and this test will help to alleviate the strain on the health care system.

“People can test at home first before presenting to GPs and hospitals and also before heading into their workplace.”

According to MyBio, their device is already on the market and is part of the frontline battle in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Nolan, the boss of the company, says that if you wake up feeling stuffy, your throat is sore and your body is aching, you won’t know whether you are suffering from standard flu or the dreaded Covid disease.

So you can manage your health accordingly, we’ll tell you which one it is.

Kilkenny’s team worked round the clock to make the combo test available before Covid and flu hit.

Before the Government approved antigen tests – dubbed snake oil by NPHET’s Philip Nolan – as part of the solution, the pandemic was 18 months old.

According to Dr. Nolan, these Covid-19 tests help stop the virus from spreading.

The medical community struggled to grasp this fact at first.

Having some of the leading government scientists refer to them in such an irresponsible and wrong way was really disheartening.

SEE ALSO:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop