First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears

(CTN News) – Fears of a hospital capacity crisis in winter were sparked by the twin threats of flu season and Covid resurgence during the flu season.

In spite of this, Dr Linda Nolan believes that her €5 kit will assist in preventing overcrowding in GP surgeries and hospitals.

The Irish Sun quoted her as saying: “Previously, these tests could only be administered by healthcare professionals and were not regulated for use at home.

We have worked hard to change this because we believe that people should be able to manage their health on their own.”

Donnelly is right to express concern about a severe winter flu season this year, and this test will help to alleviate the strain on the health care system.

“People can test at home first before presenting to GPs and hospitals and also before heading into their workplace.”

According to MyBio, their device is already on the market and is part of the frontline battle in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Nolan, the boss of the company, says that if you wake up feeling stuffy, your throat is sore and your body is aching, you won’t know whether you are suffering from standard flu or the dreaded Covid disease.

So you can manage your health accordingly, we’ll tell you which one it is.

Kilkenny’s team worked round the clock to make the combo test available before Covid and flu hit.”

Before the Government approved antigen tests – dubbed snake oil by NPHET’s Philip Nolan – as part of the solution, the pandemic was 18 months old.

According to Dr. Nolan, these Covid-19 tests help stop the virus from spreading.

The medical community struggled to grasp this fact at first.

Having some of the leading government scientists refer to them in such an irresponsible and wrong way was really disheartening.