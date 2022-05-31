Is There A Treatment Or Vaccine Against Monkeypox?

(CTN News) – The symptoms of monkeypox usually resolve on their own without the need for treatment. You should take care of the rash by letting it dry if possible or covering it with a moist dressing if necessary. Do not touch sores in the mouth or eyes. As long as cortisone-containing products are avoided, mouth rinses and eye drops can be used. In severe cases, vaccination with immune globulin (VIG) may be recommended. In January 2022, tecovirimat (commercially known as TPOXX) was approved for use as an antiviral for treating monkeypox.

Is there a vaccine against monkeypox?

There are several vaccines available for preventing smallpox that also provides some protection against monkeypox. Earlier in 2019, a new vaccine (MVA-BN, also known as Immune, Imvanex or Jynneos) was approved for use in preventing monkeypox but it is not widely available yet. In order to improve access, WHO is working with the manufacturer. Those who have had smallpox vaccinations in the past will also be protected against monkeypox. Due to the eradication of smallpox in 1980, the original smallpox vaccines are no longer available to the general public, and people under the age of 40–50 years are unlikely to have been vaccinated. Laboratory personnel and health workers may have received an updated smallpox vaccine.

Fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms, according to UKHSA. The rash may appear later, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash typically progresses through many stages before forming a scab, which eventually peels off.