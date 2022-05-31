Bitcoin, Cardano On The Rise: Check Out Today’s Profitable Cryptocurrency Prices

(CTN News) – Crypto investors are concerned about cryptocurrency prices after stable corn prices fell drastically in a highly volatile market. Cryptocurrencies are showing a green flag with their current prices rising. Crypto investors have a profitable day in their crypto wallets today. On May 31, 2022, it’s crucial to check out the cryptocurrency prices before investing in crypto wallets.

The top 10 current cryptocurrency prices on May 31, 2022, to eliminate chances of incurring losses…

Analytics Insight lists the top 10 current cryptocurrency prices on May 31, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC)- US$31,677.44 (up by 4.58%)

Ethereum (ETH)- US$1,986.46 (up by 6.05%)

Tether (USDT)- US$0.999 (up by 0.04%)

Binance Coin (BNB)- US$417.65 (up by 5.11%)

USD Coin (USDC)- US$1.00 (down by 0.01%)

BNB (BNB)- US$318.52 (up by 0.67%)

XRP (XRP)- US$0.417 (up by 5.28%)

Cardano (ADA)- US$0.594 (up by 15.86%)

Binance USD (BUSD)- US$1.00 (down by 0.01%)

Solana (SOL)- US$47.56 (up by 4.01%)

Dogecoin (DOGE)- US$0.087 (up by 3.69%)

According to CoinMarketCap, the current global cryptocurrency market capitalization is US$1.32 trillion, a 58.92% rise in the past 24 hours with a market volume of US$91.39 billion.

Disclaimer: The information in this article about cryptocurrency prices is purely the author’s opinion and is not meant to be investment advice. Use of this information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Make sure you conduct your own research and consult with financial advisors before making any investment decisions.