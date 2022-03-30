Hindu Kush Strain Review

This incredible hash strain is a pure Indica jewel called for the place when it originated. The Hindu Kush is a fragrant, pleasant purebred that works well as a sedative. This kush is both calming and stimulating, and it can help with a variety of standard and chronic disorders and illnesses.

Info about Hindu Kush:

Sativa/Indica % Indoor Yield Outdoor Yield Flowering Period 0% / 100% 14oz/ m2 16oz/ plant 7 – 8 weeks indoors, late September to early October outdoors.

The Hindu Kush is a pure landrace Indica strain that evolved in the 500-mile-long mountain range that separates Pakistan and Afghanistan. This hash strain is a true blue original strain that is naturally powerful, with THC levels frequently reaching above 20%.

This pure strain is ideal for bedtime use because it is a potent sedative and can put even the most restless brains to sleep. The Hindu Kush is perfect for a night of total relaxation. It is also widely regarded as an excellent medical cannabis strain due to the numerous maladies and aches that it can alleviate and cure.

Information about Hindu Kush Strain:

ORIGIN landrace pure indica from region between Pakistan and Afghanistan EFFECTS relaxed – 10 sleepy – 7 happy – 6 euphoric – 6 hungry – 4 ADVERSE REACTIONS (NEGATIVE) dry mouth – 10 dry eyes – 7 dizzy – 3 paranoid – 2 anxious – 1 FRAGRANCE earthy, fragrant, pine, sweet, pungent FLAVORS herbal, lemon, pine, spicy, sweet, woody MEDICAL stress – 10 insomnia – 9 pain – 9 depression – 5 lack of appetite – 4 FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 7-8 weeks FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS late September, early October PLANT HEIGHT Short THC CONTENT % 15%-20% CBD % 0.50% INDICA / SATIVA % 100% indica INDOOR YIELD 14oz/ m2 OUTDOOR YIELD 16oz/ plant CLIMATE warmer outdoor climates GROWTH LEVEL easy RESISTANCE TO DISEASE high resistance

Effects

This landrace strain is potent and may teach you what true relaxation is all about.

The Hindu Kush is an unmistakably pure and proud Indica strain. This bud will make you feel so calm and comfortable that you may fall asleep faster than you might imagine. Relaxation should be on your thoughts when you have this smooth indica to help you sleep, as it will make you forget about your concerns from the day.

The Hindu Kush will make you want to kick off your shoes and take in the scenery, or drift off into a daydream and imagine yourself on a remote beach, relaxing and enjoying your day as it passes you by.

This landrace royalty can also be used to improve your mood. The Hindu Kush is all about good feelings, and it will put you in a state of euphoria that will leave you feeling satisfied for hours. It would help if you were prepared to dive into your refrigerator at the night’s end, as this weed can easily cause you to succumb to cravings.

Fragrance

The Hindu Kush is extraordinarily fragrant, carrying the scents of the region from whence it came. This indica smells pleasantly earthy and spicy, with a hint of pine needles and a sweet and flowery undertone that will naturally fill the room in all its grandeur.

Flavors:

This pure Indica tastes just as good as it smells. The Hindu Kush features sweet and spicy overtones and creamy smoke with traces of lemon and honey. This strain will remind you of a basket of freshly picked pine cones from the forest.

Adverse effects

Because the Hindu Kush can make you feel slightly dehydrated, it is always a good idea to carry a water bottle nearby. This may give you the sensation of having a cotton mouth and your eyes feeling slightly dry and irritated.

Due to its incredible strength, this indica may cause dizziness in excessive dosages. The Hindu Kush can occasionally make you feel paranoid, but this isn’t common. When smoking this strain, you may experience paranoia in rare situations, so keep watch of your dosage and don’t overdo it.

Medical

Pure cannabis strains like this one are popular among medical doctors who use medical cannabis to ease the symptoms of their patients’ illnesses. Those who suffer from severe cases of chronic stress may find that regular use of this indica is beneficial. It has the power to completely relax the body and establish a quiet frame of mind in its users.

Aside from that, Hindu Kush is a fantastic strain for relieving insomnia. Patients who have difficulty getting a good night’s sleep can find immediate relief from this strain because it will calm the mind from the day’s stresses and allow the patient to have a whole night’s comfortable rest.

As a potent pain reliever, this pure Indica strain is also effective in treating a wide range of pain problems, including muscle spasticity, joint aches, and migraines, among others. The Hindu Kush is an excellent mood-elevator, allowing people suffering from anxiety and sadness to relax and transform their view to a more cheerful one.

Growing

Buy beginner friendly seeds of Hindu Kush since it is a strain that can quickly be grown outdoors. As long as you do so in a warmer environment, it will seek a climate similar to the location from which it originated. This plant is typically short, but it can grow a little larger than usual if given enough room to spread outdoors.

Flowering Time

Indoors

It can take 7 to 8 weeks for this purebred indica to blossom and be ready for a substantial harvest when grown indoors. The Hindu Kush can produce 14 ounces of robust, luxuriant bud per square meter.

Outdoors

Outdoors, Hindu Kush prefers a warm outdoor atmosphere similar to the dry and warm alpine weather of Afghanistan, where this variety originated. This indica is ready for harvest in late September to early October and can produce up to 16 ounces of bud per plant.

As a pure Indica, Hindu Kush will soothe you and let you sleep comfortably, without caring! If these effects are essential to you, get Hindu Kush seeds from Seed Supreme.

Origin

Landrace

