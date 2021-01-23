Why Doctors Recommend Modafinil to Cure Sleep-Wake Disorders

Modafinil is a drug generally prescribed and recommended by doctors that is used to cure several sleep-wake disorders. Above all Modafinil is also used by healthy people because it can help them enhance their alertness or combat fatigue.

Modafinil is basically used by the people for wakefulness. The majority of people all over the world suffer from excessive sleepiness. They can use modafinil with a proper prescription by their health physician. However, modafinil can also be used for various sleep disorders. Some of the most common health disorders include

Obstructive sleep apnea

Narcolepsy

Shift work sleep disorder

However, in some people, modafinil can cause some side effects. Some of the most commonly caused side effects are mentioned below.

Hives

Skin rashes

Mouth sores

Dark urine

Depression

Anxiety

Uneven heartbeats

Chest pain

Being extra active

Hallucinations

Suicidal thoughts

Fever

Shortness of breath

Uses of modafinil

Some of the most common uses of modafinil are mentioned below. These are some of the reasons why you should use modafinil.

Drug as an anti-fatigue

Fatigue is the most common issue in general people. When some people get into extreme activities, they get their body cells fatigued. Moreover, fatigue is quite common in cancer patients. Fatigue can be quite painful, and it might deteriorate the quality of life. Moreover, cancer patients also go through depression and anxiety. Modafinil is quite helpful and beneficial as it can be used as an anti-fatigue and anti-depression drug. Modafinil helps cut off fatigue and improve moods and quality of life.

In the military, used for combat fatigue

Modafinil is also used in the military to combat fatigue and measure the outcomes. Combat fatigue is a situation that mainly arises from lack of sleep that is a measure of extended duty hours and unpredictable working duty hours. Combat fatigue is also a condition that rises from wakefulness as a result of certain medications. So modafinil is used in such circumstances to mitigate fatigue and enhance alertness. You can have modafinil from land-based pharmacies. Moreover, you can also have modafinil online.

Reduces extreme sleepiness

The last but not the least significant reason why you should use modafinil is that sometimes people go through extreme sleepiness. Modafinil helps decrease extreme sleepiness because of narcolepsy and several other sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea and shift work sleep disorder. These situations make you stay more alert than usual.

Modafinil does not only improve these sleep disorders but also helps you get adequate sleep. It can be effectively used to cure sleep disorders and helps treat tiredness and fatigue.

Modafinil works by controlling the secretion of several hormones or substances from your brain that help improves the sleep-wake cycle.

The final words

Everyone can use modafinil. People who need to stay awake till midnight or those who want to improve their cognitive behaviors can use modafinil. Moreover, it can help people improve their moods. But people should not use any medicine without a proper prescription by their health physician.