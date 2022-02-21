Dietitian: The Perfect Breakfast to Lower Blood Sugar

Many Americans suffer from diabetes and pre-diabetes on a daily basis. You know firsthand how difficult it can be to find food and drinks that don’t raise your blood sugar levels if you have these conditions.

The balance of protein, fat, and fiber in breakfast can help lower blood sugar levels, says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, founder of Nutrition Starring You and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook.

My favorite breakfast consists of oatmeal, berries, and Greek yogurt, which has probiotics that contribute to a healthy gut and contribute to blood glucose control as well.”

You can learn more about how this breakfast combination can help you control your blood sugar levels by reading Eating Habits That Lower Your Risk of Diabetes.

Must Read: Stuttering: Understanding The Biology Mysterious Condition

Fiber and blood sugar

Fiber (8 grams per uncooked cup) makes oatmeal a great breakfast option for those needing to manage their blood sugar, and it’s easy to top with protein and healthy fat. 95 percent of Americans do not consume the recommended fiber intake of 14 grams per 1,000 calories, which is 25-38 grams per day. Soluble fiber, particularly, helps manage blood sugar by delaying the rate of digestion and absorption of carbohydrates by forming a gel-like substance with water. Consuming soluble fiber on a regular basis has been linked not only to helping people manage type 2 diabetes but also to reducing your risk of developing it. Protein and healthy fats Lower Blood Sugar