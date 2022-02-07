Food And Drink – More Than 3 Popular Myths Dispelled!

Food And Drink – More Than Three Myths Food And Drink If you work long hours or have a lifestyle that requires eating, you may have questioned this myth. There is good news: most experts agree that late-night indulgences will not make you gain weight. According to dietitians, all food intake during the day should be considered in the same way, regardless of the time of day. Some foods can even take 72 hours to be absorbed by our digestive system, as they take a surprising amount of time to digest.

2. “Nuts are good for you Food And Drink – More Than Three Common Myths”

Despite being packed with vitamins and minerals, nuts have a high-fat content. Should we avoid them? If you don’t have an allergy to nuts, then the answer is no. Known as “good fats” or “unsaturated fats”, nuts contain fats that are beneficial to your health! Researchers have found that people who eat nuts have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes or heart disease! They are also great for snacking when you need an extra bit of energy due to their high-fat content.

3. “Your blood cholesterol increases by eating eggs Food And Drink”

Actually, this isn’t true. The body’s own production of cholesterol determines cholesterol levels in the blood. As long as you do not have high cholesterol, it is fine to eat eggs every day. They provide good protein to the body. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, so they can be an excellent addition to any balanced diet.

4. “Drinking coffee makes you lose fat Food And Drink Food And Drink – More Than Three Common Myths”

Myths like this are often misunderstood. When caffeine is consumed, the blood’s fatty acid concentration increases. This does not necessarily mean that the body consumes more fat. The main benefit of coffee (apart from its taste!) is its energy boost. You should definitely see fat loss if you use this to exercise longer, provided you follow a well-balanced diet.

5. “Carbs make you fat Food And Drink”

When you consume more calories than you burn, your body stores fat. Your food choices affect your overall health, but fat storage is governed by this principle. It is theoretically possible to lose weight on a diet of crisps and sweets as long as you consume fewer calories than you burn. Rice and potatoes are the best sources of carbs since they take a long time to digest so you’ll feel full for longer.

