Thailand’s Health Ministry Issues New Rules for Tattoo Artists

The Public Health Ministry has issued new regulation health regulations for tattoo artists requiring an annual health certificate. The artists are also to know the proper use and disposal of their tools and waste.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette this week. It was signed by Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha and will take effect in 90 days.

The regulation are aimed at ensuring clients’ health is not harmed. Above all for infection or allergic reactions to coloring’s and chemicals used by tattoo artists.

Tattoo’s are required to be healthy and free of respiratory and skin diseases.

Tattoo artists must also have a medical certificate and an annual physical checkup. Above all confirming they are in good health and do not carry hepatitis B or C, or tuberculosis.

They are also required to know about infection prevention and the proper disposal of waste from their business.

The announcement also covers piercing services, but spares tattooing and piercing for religious beliefs.

