PM Modi Wishes Queen Elizabeth a Speedy Recovery From COVID

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus.

Modi wrote on Twitter, “I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health.”

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

Despite testing positive for novel coronavirus infection, Queen Elizabeth remains at Windsor Castle and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the statement said.

According to COVID-19 guidelines in England, anyone who tests positive needs to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine after two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on the sixth and seventh days.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and wife of the Queen, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. During the week her 73-year-old son tested positive for COVID on February 8, Queen Elizabeth was in direct contact with her son.

Royal physicians and the monarch’s doctors are responsible for monitoring the Queen’s health. The first vaccine she took was in January 2021, and she is believed to have taken a second vaccine and a booster in 2022.

A number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent most of her time during the pandemic. On February 6, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years, which made her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.