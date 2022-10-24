Connect with us

Health

Monkeypox; After Being Diagnosed With Monkeypox, 2 People Died
Advertisement

Health

Do You Attract Mosquitoes? New Research Suggests It Might Be Your Smell

Health

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

Health News

Thailand Introduces 3 New CBD Regulations for Food Products

Health

World Polio Day, October 24, 2022

Health

Cancer Vaccine Can Be Developed By 2030, Say Founders Of COVID Vaccine-Makers

Health

What Attracts Mosquitoes To Some People More Than Others

Health

Feeling Better After Dengue? Quick Healing With Kiwis

Health

CDC Discussing Using Oral Polio Vaccine in NY For the First Time in 20 Years

Health

Some Women Use Cannabis to Relieve Hot Flashes And Sleep Problems to Manage Menopause

Health

5 Health Benefits of Goli Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) Gummies

Health

5 Things to Know About Cannabis and Your Health

Health Learning

How To Protect Dental Implants So They Last Forever

Health

Monkeypox Is Retreating, But The Threat Still Exists, According To Experts

Health

RI's DEM Reports First Avian Flu Outbreak In Backyard Flocks

Health

Get Manscaped for Better Mental Health

Health

West Nile Virus Case Reported In Rockland For 2022 Season

Health

9 New Monkeypox Cases Reported In Clark County; Total Now At 270

Health

As Flu Season Ramps Up, Several COVID Variants Emerge

Health Learning

How To Find A Good Doctor In Egypt

Health

Monkeypox; After Being Diagnosed With Monkeypox, 2 People Died

Published

29 seconds ago

on

After Being Diagnosed With Monkeypox, 2 People Died

(CTN News) – According to the city’s Department of Health, two Chicago residents died from monkeypox. Over six weeks ago, the two were diagnosed with monkeypox and hospitalized.

Both had several other health problems, including weakened immune systems, according to city officials. According to them, the two deaths were unrelated.

It is a stark reminder that MPV is hazardous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady on Friday. “Our hearts are reaching out to the families and friends of these individuals.”

To protect their privacy, officials said they would not disclose any other information about the two cases.

In the United States, monkeypox has caused over 27,000 cases and six deaths so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All 50 states have reported monkeypox cases.

In May, Massachusetts reported its first monkeypox case.

The CDC states that symptoms typically appear three weeks after exposure to the virus and last for two to four weeks.

A monkeypox rash may develop on or near the genitals or anus, as well as on hands, feet, chests, faces, or mouths. In addition to fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms, the CDC reports.

A person infected may experience all or only a few symptoms. One to four days after developing flu-like symptoms, people usually develop a rash.

Monkeypox deaths remain rare, according to officials. The WHO reports 32 deaths among more than 75,000 cases reported in 2022.

A vast majority of people who died from also had other health conditions that weakened their immune systems,” Arwady said.

If you are at risk of MPV infection, take precautions and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones. These measures are particularly relevant if you have comorbidities or a weakened immune system.”

Those who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to get two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart.

SEE ALSO:

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

Do You Attract Mosquitoes? New Research Suggests It Might Be Your Smell

Cancer Vaccine Can Be Developed By 2030, Say Founders Of COVID Vaccine-Makers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading