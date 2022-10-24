Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Several members of the gaming press and YouTuber influencers have played Tactics Ogre: Reborn, the long-awaited remake of the RPG from Square Enix.

A reimagining of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first appeared on the Super Nintendo back in 1996, will be released next month on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms.

Here are approximately twenty minutes of gameplay from YouTuber Genesis VII.

This is the story

The Valerian Isles are jewels of the Obero Sea. Throughout history, the people of the Tactics Ogre islands have struggled for dominion over its shores.
Ultimately, Dorgalua Oberyth was able to resolve this conflict. He was known to history as the “Dynast-King.”

During half a century of prosperity in Valeria, King Dorgalua strove to put an end to hatred among the people of the isles.

The civil war, however, erupted once again after the king’s death, Tactics Ogre with three factions contending for control: the Bakram,

Who constituted most of Valeria’s nobility; the Galgastani, whose citizens made up the majority; and the Walister, who were few in number.

It did not take long for the Bakram and Galgastani to divide the isles, and an uneasy peace settled across the land. Nevertheless, no one believed that the calm would last…

How hard is Tactics Ogre?

The Tactics Ogre franchise is notorious for being extremely tough, with permanent character death and sometimes sadistic enemy AI. The difficulty has been toned down quite a bit this time around.

