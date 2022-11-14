Thailand Makes Weed Buds (Cannabis) a Controlled Herb

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health will now regulate the use and distribution of weed (cannabis buds) and prohibit the sale of the buds to people under the age of 20.

The ministry’s decision came after the Pheu Thai Party and its allies filed a petition with Thailand’s Central Administrative Court on Thursday.

The Pheu Thai Party demanded that the health department’s classification that the cannabis plant was not a narcotic unless the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was greater than 0.2% of total weight be overturned.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, signed the amendment on Friday, adding weed (cannabis) to the controlled herbs list under the Thailand’s Traditional Medicine Protection and Promotion Act.

He stated that the health department will control any use of weed that is not solely for medical purposes.

The sale of weed (cannabis buds) to anyone under the age of 20, pregnant women, and women breastfeeding is strictly prohibited under the revised regulations.

It also prohibited the sale of weed through vending machines and online channels.

To buy weed or sell cannabis buds, any trader, exporter, or researcher must first obtain permission from the ministry. It is also illegal to advertise cannabis buds.

The new regulation was approved by the Thailand’s Traditional Medicine Protection and Promotion Act’s subcommittee on the law.

According to her, the amendment was made in response to concerns about improper cannabis use.

Supachai Jaisamut, chairman of the Cannabis and Hemp Bill subcommittee and a member of the Bhumjaithai Party, stated that the amendment would close some loopholes that have concerned various parties while the cannabis bill is being worked on.

He insisted that the new version of the health department’s regulation would prevent any misuse of cannabis, particularly for recreational purposes among young people.

However, Dr. Smith Srisont, a Thai Medical Council committee member, disagreed.

According to him, the revised ministerial regulation only governs the sale of cannabis buds. He desired that the regulation prohibit the sale of all cannabis parts, including leaves, and that cannabis be used only for medical purposes.

He stated that if there is no regulations, cannabis buds could be used as an ingredient in food or snacks that children may consume.

Weed Bud Retailers Popping up

Meanwhile, many new weed strains are being sold in Bangkok as retailers capitalize on the newly decriminalized substance’s demand from both foreigners and locals.

Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to de-list marijuana as a narcotic and legalize its cultivation and use in food and beverages.

According to the government, the move will benefit the economy’s agricultural and medical research sectors. According to drug sellers, the COVID-19-ravaged tourism industry should benefit as well.

However, smoking marijuana in public is against the law, and parliament is still debating a draft cannabis regulation bill, so there is uncertainty about how it can be used legally.

Keira Gruttner, a 32-year-old Canadian tourist, was among those queuing at a green pop-up truck on Khaosan Road in Bangkok, where weed sellers weighed and packaged cannabis buds.

“I believe it will bring people from countries where it is illegal. I could be another tourist attraction, “She stated.

The truck, located in a backpacker-friendly area of Bangkok, sells buds for 700 baht ($20) per gram, and staff say the drug can help users in various ways, such as improving sleep or reducing anxiety.

Another foreign customer, Kentaro Kajima, described his purchase as a “dream come true.

In 2018, Thailand, which has traditionally used cannabis to treat pain and fatigue, legalized medicinal marijuana.