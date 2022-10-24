Connect with us

Health

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

Published

13 mins ago

on

All COVID Variants And Influenza Are Beaten By Banana Protein

(CTN News) – Banana protein has been found to be effective against all known COVID variants and flu strains in an international study.

In a blog post, the University of Michigan Medical School explains that COVID works in animal models whether it’s delivered systemically or through the nose.

Researchers found that a compound modeled after a banana protein protects against multiple strains of influenza virus in an initial study published in early January 2020.

David Markovitz, M.D., professor of internal medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Michigan Medical School, said: “At the time, we thought MERS would be the big target.”

As soon as COVID-19 hit, we studied the therapy’s potential and found it was effective against every type of Coronavirus, in vitro and in vivo.

Now, he and his team will test the treatment in humans, as they envision a nasal spray or drops that can be used to prevent or treat Coronavirus and influenza infections.

Cancer cells and COVID treatment

In contrast to other treatments for SARS-COV-2, H84T-BanLec is effective against all coronavirus variants and influenza strains, according to the team.

H84T-BanLec comes from a banana fruit lectin that blocks viruses.

Scientists modified H84T-BanLec accordingly to remove the risk of triggering harmful immune responses, despite lectins’ antiviral potential.

The banana-derived lectin could also be used against cancer, since cancer cells, like viruses, have high mannose glycans on their surfaces.

