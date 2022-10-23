Feeling Better After Dengue? Quick Healing With Kiwis

(CTN News) – Dengue is the most harrowing thing for anyone’s body because recovery takes time. Aides mosquitoes transmit-causing virus cells to healthy people through blood-sucking bites, causing dengue fever, also known as breakbone fever.

Infestations of dengue-causing agents are usually found near open drains, stagnant water, and marshes

Recovery From Dengue

Dengue is a terrible infection because it weakens you but also causes severe complications like platelet loss and shock syndrome. Fatigue and weakness can be caused by high fever and inflammation.

It’s important to eat a diet that’s rich in nutrition for quick and long-term recovery. Diets should include nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.

Kiwis Are G ood For You

Kiwis are known for their vitamin C and dietary fibre content. It’s good for your heart, digestion, and immunity. They’re rich in vitamins and antioxidants, so they’re a healthy choice.

Kiwis are good for you for a lot of reasons:

Kiwis are high in vitamin C, so they help boost immunity. A kiwi has more than 230 percent of the daily recommended Vitamin C intake. Since they are full of antioxidants, kiwis can help your body fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

Reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease: Kiwis have properties that lower blood pressure. Kiwis also have a high level of dietary fibre that lowers bad cholesterol and reduces risk factors for heart disease.

The dietary fibre in Kiwis helps reduce constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.

Treats wheezing: Dengue patients who also have asthma can get worse symptoms from low immunity. Vitamin C helps reduce that.

Boosts eye health: Kiwis are packed with minerals, antioxidants, and carotenoids. This helps prevent vision loss and other eye problems caused by weak immunity.

