Health

Feeling Better After Dengue? Quick Healing With Kiwis
Health

CDC Discussing Using Oral Polio Vaccine in NY For the First Time in 20 Years

Health

Some Women Use Cannabis to Relieve Hot Flashes And Sleep Problems to Manage Menopause

Health

Monkeypox Is Retreating, But The Threat Still Exists, According To Experts

Health

RI's DEM Reports First Avian Flu Outbreak In Backyard Flocks

Health

Get Manscaped for Better Mental Health

Health

West Nile Virus Case Reported In Rockland For 2022 Season

Health

9 New Monkeypox Cases Reported In Clark County; Total Now At 270

Health

As Flu Season Ramps Up, Several COVID Variants Emerge

Health Learning

How To Find A Good Doctor In Egypt

Health

Patient Portal Aegis-labs

Health

5 Reasons Why Delta 8 CBD Products are Popular in Thailand

Health

Daily Mail Report On COVID-19 Research Deemed 'False And Inaccurate' By Boston University

Health

Ocular Monkeypox And Needlestick Infections Reported By The CDC

Health

COVID Cases In Gaston County Plummet 14.1%; In North Carolina, They Fall 16.3%

Health

People With Dementia May Benefit From Talk Therapy For Anxiety Or Depression

Health

Covid-19 Top Symptoms Now That The Sore Throat Is No Longer The Most Common Sign

Health

Caretaker Says TikTok Star Emmanuel Is Sick With Avian Influenza

Health

Omaha Zoo Closes Several Exhibits After a Pelican Dies From Bird Flu

Health

Doctors Find CBD Oil Successful in Fighting Viral Infections

Health

(CTN News) – Dengue is the most harrowing thing for anyone’s body because recovery takes time. Aides mosquitoes transmit-causing virus cells to healthy people through blood-sucking bites, causing dengue fever, also known as breakbone fever.

Infestations of dengue-causing agents are usually found near open drains, stagnant water, and marshes

Recovery From Dengue

Dengue is a terrible infection because it weakens you but also causes severe complications like platelet loss and  shock syndrome. Fatigue and weakness can be caused by high fever and inflammation.

It’s important to eat a diet that’s rich in nutrition for quick and long-term recovery. Diets should include nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.

Kiwis Are Good For You

Kiwis are known for their vitamin C and dietary fibre content. It’s good for your heart, digestion, and immunity. They’re rich in vitamins and antioxidants, so they’re a healthy choice.

Kiwis are good for you for a lot of reasons:

  • Kiwis are high in vitamin C, so they help boost immunity. A kiwi has more than 230 percent of the daily recommended Vitamin C intake. Since they are full of antioxidants, kiwis can help your body fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.

  • Reduces the risk of stroke and heart disease: Kiwis have properties that lower blood pressure. Kiwis also have a high level of dietary fibre that lowers bad cholesterol and reduces risk factors for heart disease.

  • The dietary fibre in Kiwis helps reduce constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.

  • Treats wheezing: Dengue patients who also have asthma can get worse symptoms from low immunity. Vitamin C helps reduce that.

  • Boosts eye health: Kiwis are packed with minerals, antioxidants, and carotenoids. This helps prevent vision loss and other eye problems caused by weak immunity.

