Stay Healthy This Flu Season With These 5 Tips

(CTN News) – The red and orange leaves are a sign of Fall and flu season, which begins in October.

The flu season usually peaks between December and January, but since the start of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there is some uncertainty as to the timing and duration.

Flu season is predicted to be active this winter. This winter could be intense with COVID-19 surges.

To stay prepared for flu season, here are five things the CDC recommends.

GET VACCINATED

While the CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October, vaccination after October can still provide protection during flu season. Everyone over 6 months should get the flu shot.

For the 2022-2023 flu season, the CDC recommends three flu vaccines. Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine, and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine. The standard flu shot can be administered if one of these is not available at the time of the flu shot.

WHAT IF YOU RECENTLY HAD COVID

Before getting the flu vaccine, people who test positive for COVID-19 need to wait until they’re no longer moderately or severely ill and have finished their isolation period, according to the National Institutes of Health.

NIH recommends flu vaccinations for COVID patients in healthcare settings.

2 DOSES FOR SOME KIDS

For best protection, children 6 months through 8 years receiving their first flu vaccine and those who have already received one dose should get two doses. Initially, the immune system is primed, then immunity is provided. The first dose should be given to children in this group as soon as possible, because the second dose should be given at least four weeks later.

WHEN TO TAKE AN ANTI-VIRAL DRUG

The CDC recommends flu antiviral drugs for people with flu or suspected flu who are at higher risk of serious flu complications. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease, are at higher risk of flu complications.

HEALTHY HABITS

You can prevent respiratory illnesses like flu by practicing good health habits, like avoiding sick people, covering your cough, and washing your hands.

In addition to staying home when ill, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when you are ill, eating nutritious food, staying physically active, staying hydrated, and staying hydrated, are healthy habits.

