Covid-19 Vaccines Added to US Immunization Schedule

(CTN News) – Children, adolescents, and adults are advised to receive covid-19 vaccines as part of their recommended immunization schedules recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC vaccination schedule summarizes the recommendations for vaccines provided by the CDC to provide healthcare providers with information.

It is pertinent to point out that these guidelines are not mandatory for workplaces or schools. However, many schools have adapted them for their own students based on these guidelines.

Children aged 6 months to 12 years of age without any underlying health conditions should receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine, followed by a third dose of a bivalent vaccine that targets both the original strain as well as the updated subvariants of the Omicron virus.

The bivalent booster from Moderna is approved for children 6 months and older, while the one from Pfizer-BioNTech is available for children 5 years and older.

The Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered three times rather than two times to children who are immunocompromised, followed by a bivalent booster dose.

CDC now recommends that adolescents between 12 and 18 years of age receive two doses of these vaccines or the Novavax vaccine, followed by a bivalent booster.

An adult without underlying health conditions should take two doses of either the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Novavax vaccines and a bivalent booster vaccine.

In the case of adults who do not wish or are unable to have bivalent vaccines, the Novavax booster is an option, which only targets the original covid-19 strain.

Immunocompromised individuals should receive three doses of either the Moderna or the Pfizer Biotechnicals two doses of the Novavax vaccine, followed by a bivalent booster.

As with all routinely recommended vaccinations, the update presents covid-19 vaccines in the same manner.

This, in a sense, helps normalise this vaccine and sends a powerful message to both healthcare providers and the general public that everyone aged 6 months and older should remain up to date with the recommended COVID-19 vaccine, including a booster when necessary, just as they would with any routinely prescribed vaccine,” reported CNN in a statement by Neil Murthy and Akpobome Patricia Wodi at the CDC.

Nearly 70 percent of the US population has completed their primary covid-19 vaccination series, but fewer than 16 percent have received a bivalent booster shot that targets both the original covid-19 variant and the BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants.

