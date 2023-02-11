The Bird Flu In Peru Kills 55,000 Birds And 500 Sea Lions

(CTN News) – It is reported that hundreds of sea lions have died in Peru due to bird flu over the past few weeks. Therefore, authorities are urging people to stay away from beaches.

The disease is believed to have been transmitted by migratory Bird Flu from the US, who were thought to have carried it.

A total of 55,000 dead birds – including pelicans and penguins – have been discovered throughout eight protected coastal areas, according to the Sernanp agency for the protection of natural areas.

As a result of the bird flu that killed them, wildlife rangers in the region found that 585 sea lions had also died as a result of the disease.

These were in seven different protected marine areas around the region. This virus was confirmed by laboratory tests to be present in these animals, prompting the authorities to announce a “biological vigilance protocol” in response.

It has been advised that people and their pets avoid touching sea lions and seabirds when they go to the beach, according to the Peruvian National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR).

As a result of the discovery of three highly contagious cases of bird flu in pelicans in November, Peru has declared a 180-day health alert.

Then, in December, 37,000 birds were culled on a chicken farm after a previous outbreak had affected wildlife on the farm. A standard protocol for the prevention of the spread of avian influenza involves killing the birds as part of the standard procedure.

Is there a risk of contracting bird flu?

In spite of the fact that it is quite rare that the H5N1 bird flu virus jumps from birds to mammals, it is even more rare for humans to catch it.

Nevertheless, foxes and otters have been found to carry the virus in Britain, as well as a cat and grizzly bear in Montana, U.S.A.

In all cases where mammals have contracted the virus, it is thought that they ate birds that had been infected.

There has been a major outbreak of this virus in Europe since the end of 2021, which is the worst outbreak ever recorded. Several severe outbreaks have also been reported in North and South America.

