Gunman Shoots 2 Bus Passengers Before Killing Himself in Phuket Thailand

Police in Phuket, Thailand report a passenger fired two shots on a passenger bus before taking his own life and injuring two passengers. The shooting occurred at approximately 6:45 am about a kilometer away from the Phuket bus terminal, where the bus had just left.

While the bus was moving, police received a report of a shooting by a Thai man in his 30s. Two gunshots were heard on the bus, according to witnesses. Survivors rushed off the bus as soon as the driver came to a halt.

The injured passengers, a man and a woman, were among the nine people onboard the passenger bus. They were taken to Mission Hospital Phuket by rescue workers.

Mr. Somyos Buakaew, 42, the bus driver, told police that the gunman was sitting in the middle of the bus before walking to the back and opening fire. According to the driver, the gunman then returned to his seat and appeared unfazed by the situation.

The gunman remained on the bus while 30 police officers responded to the incident. Roads within a kilometer of the scene were closed, and police spent about 4 hours negotiating with the shooter.

Officers used tear gas to force the gunman out of the vehicle after negotiations failed. However, he refused to surrender and shot himself around 11.10 a.m., according to police.

According to the Bangkok Post, the gunman was a former conscript named Mr. Nawin Chuaykiang, a native of Krabi province. Phuket police told the post that they were looking into what motive was behind the gun the attack.

Chinese Tourist Gets Apology From Phuket Officials

Meanwhile, Phuket officials met with a Chinese consular official, apologized for a tour agent’s assault on a Chinese tourist, and reported on the case’s penalty.

On Tuesday, Li Chenglong of China’s Phuket consular office met with Phuket governor Narong Woonciew and other local officials to discuss the February 1 incident.

On that day, a Thai tour company employee kicked a Chinese customer and cut his arm with a small knife during an argument about the client’s demand for a full refund for a trip he and his family missed on January 31.

Investigators discovered that the tour company failed to pick up the family for the trip due to a misunderstanding about their meeting location.

The tour guide claimed she acted in self-defense because the customer was aggressive.

Mr Li was invited to the meeting on Tuesday by the governor of Phuket. He apologized and informed him of the punishment meted out to the tour agent and her company.

According to the governor, the tour agent was charged with physical assault and illegal possession of a knife in public, and she faces up to three months in prison and/or a 60,000 baht fine.

Her tour company was shut down for six months and she was being prosecuted for tarnishing Thailand’s tourism image. Governor Narong stated that the offence carried a fine of up to 500,000 baht.

Mr Li responded that he appreciated Phuket officials’ prompt action.