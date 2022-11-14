China’s COVID Woes Continue, Record daily Numbers in Beijing and Other Cities

(CTN News) – On November 12, China recorded 14,878 new COVID-19 infections, including a record number of new cases per day in Beijing, the nation’s capital, and in the industrial centres of Guangzhou and Zhengzhou.

The latest occurrences occurred when restrictions intended to contain epidemics affected industrial activities in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou.

There is no end to China’s COVID woes

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that the number of daily cases in China increased from 11,950 on November 11. China reported 14,761 new local cases, up from 11,803 the previous day, excluding imported infections.

According to local government statistics, Beijing, the nation’s capital, recorded 235 new cases per day, up from 116 the day before.

With over 19 million residents, Guangzhou recorded 3,653 new locally transmitted cases, which is also a record high. From 3,180 instances the day before, that number increased.

2,642 new instances were recorded daily in Zhengzhou city, Henan province, home to the Foxconn factory (2317.TW), an Apple supplier. Following a halt in operations due to COVID preventive efforts, Foxconn has said it plans to restart full production in the second part of November.

The new highs coincide with state media reports that efforts are “in process” and widespread to eliminate “pop-up windows” on smartphone health applications that prevent users from entering or leaving Beijing. To provide unlimited movement, the health app needs a negative PCR test.

On Friday, NHC announced several adjustments to China’s COVID limits, reducing certain restrictions on travel, quarantine, and company lockdowns.

The COVID prevention and control situation is still “serious and difficult,” according to a statement released by NHC on Sunday.

It said that “it is vital to retain strategic emphasis to effectively prevent and manage epidemics.”

