COVID-19 infections Continue to Rise in Thailand, 24% increase Cases last week
Published

1 hour ago

(CTN News) – COVID- In Thailand, there are already 19 more infections. According to the Disease Control Department today, there were 3,957 instances last week, with an average of 565 cases per day. This is a 24.97% increase from the week before (Monday).

Thailand has trouble with COVID-19 infections

69 people died last week or about 10 every day on average. Of the new cases, 252 are on ventilators, and 432 have lung infections.

Meanwhile, according to statistics from Ourworldindata and a Facebook post by Dr. Thira Woratanarat of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, new infections last week were common in high- and middle-income nations in the Oceania, South America, and Asia areas.

He said that since the Thai data system is not sufficiently updated, he was forced to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in Thailand using data from other countries.

He ascribed the rise in infections in Thailand to several factors, including the country’s laxer lifestyle, lowered disease prevention measures, viral mutations, and a decline in vaccination-induced immunity.

He advised getting a booster injection if you were immunized more than seven months ago to lower your chance of developing severe symptoms or passing away from an infection or Long COVID Syndrome.

A health worker administers the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac firm, to a man from an at-risk group following a Covid-19 coronavirus cluster traced to entertainment venues, at a makeshift clinic at Saeng Thip sports ground in Bangkok on April 7, 2021. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

