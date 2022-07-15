Can I Buy Ivermectin Without A Prescription in the USA?

This is an important question for many people living with Covid illness, or vaccine injury. Ivermectin is a medication that is usually used to treat parasites, but has also shown to be effective against covid and the spike protein in the vaccines.

Unfortunately, it is not easily available in the USA without a prescription. The FDA does not approve ivermectin to treat covid, but it is being used in many other countries to treat the virus.

You can however, order it online from First Med in Thailand, who can ship discreetly to anywhere in the USA, or any other country.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a medication that has previously been used mostly to treat parasites. Ivermectin works by paralyzing the nervous system of certain parasites. Ivermectin is also used to treat head lice in adults and children.

It can be prescribed by an infectious disease specialist for other parasites, including scabies mites, roundworm infections (including hookworms), strongyloides infection, and onchocerciasis (river blindness).

Ivermectin is still also being studied as a potential treatment for covid. It has not been approved for use in treating covid in the USA at this time, but many doctors believe it is a miracle solution to this flu-like infection and covid vaccine injury.

Many people have resorted to buying it from veterinarians since it is so hard to acquire a prescription for it.

Can Ivermectin Treat Covid-19?

Ivermectin has shown to be effective in lab tests on animals that had test positive for covid.

Ivermectin works by paralyzing the nervous system of certain parasites, and it is believed that Ivermectin may work similarly against covid, although we’re yet to see any official studies confirming this. The mechanism as to how it works is not fully understood.

Can I Get Ivermectin Without a Prescription in the USA?

Ivermectin can be bought over the counter in some countries, but it is not easily available in the USA. Ivermectin can only be obtained with a prescription from a doctor in the USA.

It can be ordered online, however. So, for example, suppose you are looking for a way to get Ivermectin without a prescription in the USA. In that case, your best option is to order it from overseas from an online pharmacy that will ship it discreetly.

Because the FDA won’t approve Ivermectin for the treatment of covid, as they are invested in the vaccines, this is the easiest option for many Americans and Canadians.

The Future of Ivermectin in Treating Covid-19

It is unknown what will happen with covid in the future. It’s not just about the illness but also about many other things such as government policy, people’s compliancy to mandates, the WHO and the “covid loans” from the IMF used to enforce covid restrictions, doctor’s advice, etc. So, it is essential to always stay up-to-date on the latest information.

Ivermectin has been shown to be effective in lab tests on animals infected with the covid, and many health professionals advocate its use as a treatment for humans as well.

Ivermectin may not be approved by the USA government to be used as a treatment at this time, but it is something that you could discuss with your doctor.

It is good news even if you can’t buy Ivermectin in the USA, you can still order online.

