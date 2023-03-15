Study Finds Mediterranean Diet May Reduce Dementia And Alzheimer’s Risk

(CTN News) – Several studies have shown that a traditional Mediterranean diet consisting of seafood, fruits and nuts may reduce the risk of dementia, even among those with a high genetic risk for the condition.

An analysis was conducted by researchers at Newcastle University in the U.K. using data from 60,298 individuals who were followed for an average of nine years in the UK Biobank.

According to the study, those who follow a Mediterranean-like diet have a reduced risk of dementia by up to 23 percent compared to those who do not follow a Mediterranean-like diet.

According to the study, an overall total of 882 cases of dementia were recorded during the duration of the study.

A host of health benefits have been linked to the diet in the past, including extending lifespan and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania analyzed the dietary assessments of participants as well as their polygenic risk factors, which measure all the genes that are associated with dementia risk.

A computerized medical record system was also used to track the health of the participants.

According to lead author Oliver Shannon, “Dementia has a profound impact on millions of people throughout the world, and there are currently only a few treatment options available for this disease.”.

There is no doubt that finding effective ways to reduce the risk of getting dementia is one of the top priorities for researchers and clinicians today.

In our study, we found that consuming a more Mediterranean-like diet could be one of the ways to reduce an individual’s risk of developing dementia.

” Said Shannon, a lecturer in human nutrition and aging at Newcastle University, who conducted the study.

The study recruited individuals between the ages of 40 and 69 between the years 2006 and 2010.

In conclusion, the findings of the current study are likely to reinforce the public health message that we can all reduce our risk of dementia by eating a more Mediterranean-style diet, as outlined by the study’s lead author, John Mathers, a professor of human nutrition at Newcastle University.

