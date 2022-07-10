Monkeypox: WHO Calls For ‘Urgent’ Action

(CTN News) – According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled over the past two weeks, calling for “urgent” action.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge said, “Today, I am intensifying my call for governments and civil society to step up efforts … to prevent monkeypox from spreading.”

To reverse the spread of this disease, we need urgent and coordinated action.”

An increase in monkeypox cases has been detected outside West and Central African countries where the disease is endemic since early May.

Kluge said 90% of all laboratory-confirmed cases worldwide — or 4,500 infections — are registered in Europe.

Infections have now been reported in 31 countries and areas.

European countries remain at the center of the spreading outbreak, and the risk remains high, Kluge said.

As of now, the WHO is not considering the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, but it will review its position shortly.

According to the WHO, monkeypox infections have been observed most often in young men, who have sex with men.

However, it maintains that close contact is the primary method of spreading the disease.

Smallpox, which killed millions around the world every year before being eradicated in 1980, has similar symptoms to monkeypox.

A fever is followed by a rash, followed by scabs. After two to three weeks, it usually clears up spontaneously.

