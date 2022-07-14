How to Recover from Edibles

If you’ve ever eaten too much of an edible, you know that the resulting high can be overwhelming and unpleasant. Thankfully, there are ways to recover from an edible high if you take action quickly.

In this blog post, we’ll outline what to do if you find yourself too high from edibles, as well as some tips for avoiding this.

What Do I Do if I Feel Too High from Edibles?

First, don’t panic. In general, you’ll want to stay relaxed and hydrated. Adults have not died from a cannabis overdose, but it can be unpleasant.

If the high is too powerful, try some black pepper, lemon, CBD oil, or a healthy snack. It’s also helpful to focus on something else while high, such as watching a soothing film with a pal, snuggling with your pet, or going for a short stroll.

If these strategies don’t work, try to stay calm, wait it out, or go to sleep. Over time the effects will subside.

What Can I Do to Avoid Getting Too High?

Taking too much of an edible is like eating more than your stomach can handle; the result is often overwhelming nausea and discomfort. The key to avoiding this unpleasant experience is knowing your limits.

If you aren’t sure how much of an edible to take, start with a low dose. Edibles come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s hard to give general advice on how many milligrams are safe for beginners.

However, most edibles contain around 10mg THC per serving. For first-timers, we recommend starting with 5mg, and carefully assessing how it affects you before taking another dose.

So, make sure to read the packaging and start low! This way your body can adjust, and you can avoid an uncomfortable experience.

Edible Overdose May Cause Death for a Small Child

If you’re like most people, then you probably don’t need to be told that overdosing on edibles is dangerous.

But what many people don’t realize is the true seriousness of the situation; it’s much more than just feeling high for a long time.

A Colorado poison control center claims that an 11-month-old baby boy died as a result of ingesting marijuana in 2015. The research has sparked controversy, with many experts calling the drug a potential cause in the boy’s death.

There’s no clear proof that marijuana was the only cause of death however, but just to be safe it’s best not to let any baby consumer edibles.

How to Recover from Edibles FAQ

How long does it take to recover from eating edibles?

Edibles have a longer duration of effect than other forms of cannabis, which is approximately 6–8 hours. If the user has a high sensitivity, the high may last up to 8–12 hours; if he or she has a higher tolerance, it might only last 4 hours.

Is it normal to be tired after an edible?

Yes, if you take too much close to bedtime. You may still be feeling the effects of cannabis when you wake up.

Can edibles last 2 days?

If you have a very low tolerance for cannabis, it may be possible but generally it doesn’t last that long.

Concluding on How to Recover from Edibles

To avoid getting too high from edibles, it’s important to be mindful of the dosage. If you’re unsure about how much is safe for your body weight and tolerance levels, start with a low dose and increase slowly as needed.

And finally, don’t panic: stay relaxed and hydrated while waiting out the effects. You can also try some black pepper, lemon juice, CBD oil or healthy snacks that may help relieve any discomfort caused by overindulging on edibles!

