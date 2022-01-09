Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. coli Contamination

A recall was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for several Ground Beef products because of E. coli contamination. It was issued by the Interstate Meat Distributor. The products were sold at various Walmart, Kroger, WinCo Foods, and Albertsons stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

USDA’s Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday that some 28,356 pounds of raw ground beef produced on December 20, 2021, is being recalled.

E. coli was found in raw ground beef that was sent to a laboratory for microbiological analysis, according to the USDA.

Customers who purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The products under recall include:

Walmart: ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022; ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022.

WinCo Foods: Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022; Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.

Kroger: Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.

Albertsons: Signature Farms ”GROUND BEEF” 93% LEAN/7% FAT, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22; Signature Farms ”GROUND BEEF” 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022.

What is E.coli bacteria?

E.coli, also known as E. coli O157 is a potentially deadly bacteria for people who consume it. After exposure to the bacteria, dehydration, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps may occur.

The majority of people infected with E. coli recover within a week. A hemolytic uremic syndrome may result in kidney failure. The kidneys of patients with this condition can stop working, and they may develop other serious conditions.

Symptoms of E. coli Bacteria

According to the USDA, E.coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover from the illness, some may develop a potentially fatal kidney condition called a hemolytic uremic syndrome. If you experience easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output, see a doctor.

