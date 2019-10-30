Connect with us

Thailand Beef Up Security Ahead of 35th ASEAN Summit
Thai authorities beef up security measures ahead of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings to be held in Bangkok from October 31 to November.

Police have also intensified suppression against transnational crimes targeting locations across Thailand Pol Lt General Sompong Chingduang, said.

The Bureau would continue its criminal crackdown using its new biometrics system that had helped identify false data, suspects and their hideouts, he said.

Pol Lt General Sompong also revealed that no countries had requested for special security plans for the ASEAN Summit.  Thai police were ready to provide special security protection if requested, he added.

Senior officials from ASEAN countries will also begin their meetings on October 31st. The opening of the Summit will commence on November 3rd. It will be followed by ASEAN Plus Three Summit on the next day.

