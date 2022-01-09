Connect with us

Demi Lovato is Doing Well after Undergoing More Treatment at Home

3 hours ago

Demi Lovato

Another rehab program was quietly completed by Demi Lovato last year.

PEOPLE reports that the Grammy Award nominee, 29, has since returned home from the treatment facility and has been maintaining their sobriety and mental health following their near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The demo is committed to their well-being, and they check in regularly to make sure they are putting themselves first throughout their lives.

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her 2022 World Tour Dates

Demi Lovato has made a Big step in Their Sobriety Journey.

Several reports indicate that the 29-year-old pop star completed treatment at a facility last year. A friend of the star told E! In a statement Saturday,   Lovato said she is “home, happy and doing well,” adding, “They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and family, and focusing on the positive.”

The singer announced a month ago they’d stopped adhering to their “California sober ways,” adding, “Sober sober is the only way.” In her 2021 docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” which explored their heroin addiction and 2018 overdose, Lovato said they’ve been “smoking weed and drinking moderately.”

Last March Demi Lovato said on CBS This Morning, “I’m not comfortable talking about my recovery”

It is hard for me to explain the perimeters of my recovery because I don’t want anyone to take my perimeters of safety and think that’s what they should have; it might not.” Demi Lovato said on CBS This Morning in March, “I think the term that describes me best is ‘California sober.'”

A person added, “I am skeptical that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, just as I believe the complete abstinence method is not a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone.”

