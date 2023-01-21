Dolly Parton Continues Her Star-Studded Streak With Her New Single 80 For Brady

(CTN News) – There has never been a shortage of A-list collaborators for Dolly Parton, but no one can deny that she’s on a particularly hot streak at the moment, given her recent successes.

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton announced she would be releasing a full-length rock album featuring the likes of Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Steven Tyler, but now she has dropped another star-studded collaboration for the feature film 80 For Brady.

It is with deep pleasure that we announce a brand new song entitled “Gonna Be You” has been written by industry legend Diane Warren, the “go-to songwriter” of Hollywood, who won an honorary Academy Award after 13 consecutive losses in the category of Best Original Song.

In the upcoming music video, alongside Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Belinda Carlisle all wear Patriots gear.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno perform the track, mirroring the quartet of icons who star in the film (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno). I came up with a crazy idea since 80 was in the title.

It would be a great idea to get some of the most iconic singers from the 80’s to sing it.

These singers are still amazing today and will continue to be so for a long time to come. A statement was issued by Warren.

Parton hasn’t performed a theme song for a film with Fonda and Tomlin for more than 40 years, a song called 9 To 5 (ever heard of it?).

There is so much excitement in my heart to be a part of 80 for Brady and the title song that Diane Warren has written for it.

Dolly Parton older pals Jane, Lily, and Sally Field, all of whom are part of the movie, worked with me again. I also had the pleasure of working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video.

This includes Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry,” the country Dolly Parton singer wrote in her own statement.

It is very exciting for me to be able to do this. Being with those gals that we know are so awesome was a huge thrill for me, as it made me feel like I’m still part of something meaningful.”

Until 80 For Brady hits theaters on February 3rd, you can enjoy this poppy ode to friendship whenever you’d like. However, you don’t want to miss out on the premiere.

Is Dolly Parton related to Miley Cyrus?

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus share a special bond. Aside from being two of the most successful singers in the music industry, they also share a familial connection: Parton is Cyrus’ godmother. Over the years, the two have given several glimpses of their tight-knit relationship, both on screen and stage.

SEE ALSO:

Alec Baldwin, 64 Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter