Imran Khan Denies Corruption Over $2m Worth of Toshakhana Gifts

(CTN News) – Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, is charged with corruption for allegedly selling unlawfully for $2 million (£1.7 million) a special antique watch, a gold pen, a ring, and cufflinks that had been presented to him by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, a businessman from Dubai named Farooq Zahoor stated on Pakistan’s Geo News that he bought the presents from the former premier’s close buddy in cash in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Imran Khan disputes the accusations and claims they are an effort to discredit him.

He has pledged to file lawsuits against the journalist, media outlet, and Zahoor for their “character assassination” in London and the United Arab Emirates courts, claiming he has lost faith in Pakistan’s judicial system.

After the Pakistani election commission (ECP) disqualified and barred Imran Khan from running for office for five years and accused him of making “false statements and incorrect declarations” about gifts he received from foreign leaders while in office, the sale of state gifts by Imran Khan—also known as the Toshakhana issue—became a major national political scandal.

Toshakhana, a term used during the Mughal Empire, refers to the “treasure homes” held by the princely rulers of the subcontinent to keep and display presents showered upon them.

The term is currently used for a government division storing presents presented to state leaders.

Imran Khan has appealed the decision to disqualify him in front of the Islamabad High Court, and the issue is pending.

Since Khan was removed from office in April following a vote of no-confidence, controversy has persisted over his alleged corrupt actions, deceptive statements, and failure to disclose the pricey gifts he allegedly received from wealthy Arab countries while in office, including those from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the ruler of Dubai.

When asked whether Imra Khan would file the lawsuit he had threatened, members of his party either claimed not to know or claimed that a deadline had not yet been set.

Since then, the 70-year-old former international cricket player has tried to sabotage Pakistan’s democratic system by forcing his national parliament colleagues to quit collectively.

Additionally, he has been protesting the administration and calling for early elections. He began a “long march” from Lahore to Islamabad to demand immediate elections last month.

However, the coalition administration said the election will occur on schedule in 2023.

On November 3, Imran Khan claimed that the current prime minister, the interior minister, and a top intelligence official were responsible for the attempt on his life but offered no proof.

Shehbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, denounced the event but denied Imran Khan’s assertions with the rest of the government and the military forces.

With the slogan “thieves and looters,” Imran Khan swept to power in 2018 on a populist platform promising to tackle corruption and end the decades-long domination of the Bhutto and Sharif political families.

But while he was in charge, Imran Khan could not support any allegations of corruption against them.

We need your help with a simple favour. Every day, millions of people look to the Guardian for unbiased, high-quality news, and we now receive financial support from readers in 180 nations.

We think everyone should have access to information based on facts and science and analysis anchored in authority and integrity.

Because of this, we took a different tack and decided to make our reporting accessible to all readers, regardless of their location or financial situation.

More people will be better educated, unified, and motivated to take significant action.

A worldwide news organization that seeks the truth, like the Guardian, is crucial in these dangerous times.

We are unique in that our journalism is free from commercial and political influence since we don’t have shareholders or billionaire owners.

Our independence gives us the freedom to tenaciously look into, confront, and expose those in authority at a time when it has never been more crucial.

Related CTN News:

Former PM Imran Khan Disqualified in Toshakhana Reference

Chinese City Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds as China COVID Cases rise

Google Shuts Down its Google Translate Service in Mainland China