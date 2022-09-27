Connect with us

Dates For E3 2023 Set For June 13-16, With Separate Business And Consumer Areas
Dates For E3 2023 Set For June 13-16, With Separate Business And Consumer Areas

(CTN News) _ The Electronic Entertainment Expo will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center for E3 2023 June 13-16, after a three-year.

Hiatus that included a single digital event in 2021, and it will feature separate areas and days for industry and consumer events that will be held within the same venue.

In addition to networking, meetings, and more, E3 Business Days will be limited to registered industry members from June 13-15.

In addition, the media will be able to test out upcoming games in dedicated, industry-only spaces, including one half of the LACC.

The E3 Gamer Days, which are the public portions of the event, will run on the 15th and 16th of June in the other half of the LACC, separate from the industry section of the event.

As a result, players will be able to get a hands-on experience with upcoming games, as well as connect with developers, content creators, and many others.

In addition to being open to industry members during their designated times, this area will also be open to the public.

In addition to the announcement of the new structure, the press release states that “partnered digital events and showcases will precede the show beginning on June 11”

The last few years have seen Microsoft, Ubisoft, and many more hold live press conferences in theaters around Los Angeles, while Nintendo had a special Nintendo Direct just before the show floor opened.

E3’s official mobile app is being expanded, according to GamesIndustry.

biz.In the past, the app only listed E3-specific events inside the convention center, but now all E3 partners will be listed, including those showing games at other venues.

In 2023, E3 will be held in person for the first time since 2019. The event will be organized by ReedPop, which also organizes PAX, New York Comic-Con, and Star Wars Celebration.

