Connect with us

Entertainment

Dolly Parton Receives a $100 Million Award from Jeff Bezos for Giving Children Global Access to Books
Advertisement

Entertainment Sports

BTS' Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Entertainment

Comedian Budd Friedman, The Improv Club Founder, Dies at 90

Entertainment

Netflix: This Weekend's Best TV Shows & Movies

Entertainment

Does Netflix Have Spirited?

Entertainment

In God Of War Ragnarok, Should You Visit Niflheim Or Alfheim First?

Entertainment

Cartoon Network Denies The Shutdown Rumors With A Statement

Entertainment

God of War Ragnarok Shattered Runes: What Do They Do?

Entertainment

Kevin Conroy: Iconic Batman Voice Actor, Dies At 66

Entertainment

Watching Black Panther 2: Is Wakanda Forever On Disney Plus?

Entertainment

'SNL' Staff Writers Boycott Show Over Dave Chappelle Hosting Gig

Entertainment

CMA Awards 2022: Winners List

Entertainment

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Promo Video For Day 31

Entertainment

Pinocchio's Trailer Will Give You Life

Entertainment

5 Things you might have Missed in the finale of House of Dragon

Entertainment

Singer Aaron Carter, Brother of BSB' Nick Carter, dies at 34

Entertainment

'My Policeman' Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Entertainment

Avatar 2 Repeats An Iconic Scene (And Teases A New Romance)

Entertainment

Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From 'Shrek'

Entertainment

In Blockbuster, Why Does No One Act Their Age?

Entertainment

Dolly Parton Receives a $100 Million Award from Jeff Bezos for Giving Children Global Access to Books

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Dolly Parton Receives a $100 Million Award from Jeff Bezos for Giving Children Global Access to Books

(CTN News) – Dolly Parton is the most recent Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner.

Bezos’ longtime partner Lauren Sanchez shared a video of their Friday speech before presenting the grant to the well-known country singer and philanthropist with the caption, “Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work.”

“We can’t wait to see all the good you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Dolly Parton has supported charities for years and sent a public thank you to Jeff Bezos and Sanchez.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez”

Dolly Parton gave $1 million to the vaccine research projects at Vanderbilt University Medical Center during the Covid-19 epidemic. It helped Moderna purchase the Covid-19 vaccine, in part.

She expressed her feelings of “honour and pride” in an interview with BBC’s “The One Show” at the time.

I felt so glad to have contributed to that small seed money; she added, “maybe it will blossom into something big and help to cure our planet.

” I’m a happy girl today to know I even had a little part in creating something that would support us through this insane epidemic.

Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 and later The Imagination Library, a programme that facilitates children’s access to literature all across the globe.

Part of her humanitarian work in her native Tennessee, Dolly Parton established the Dolly Parton Scholarship, which awards applicants $15,000 to go toward their college studies.

Bezos gave CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés $100 million in 2017.

During the time, Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon.com, said at a press conference that the donation was unconditional.

Last year, Bezos stated, “They may donate it all to their own charity.” Or they may distribute the money. They have a choice.

Related CTN News:

BTS’ Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Cartoon Network Denies The Shutdown Rumors With A Statement

Netflix: This Weekend’s Best TV Shows & Movies
Related Topics:
Continue Reading