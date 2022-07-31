Connect with us

'Honor Society' Is A Sharp And Unexpectedly Dark Comedy About High School
Nichelle Nichols Died At 89, A Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress

Ana De Armas Makes Marilyn Monroe Fans Swoon In New Film "Blonde"

'Renaissance' Beyoncé's Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

Will Smith Breaks Silence On Oscars Slapgate, Says 'Chris I Apologize To You'

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

Emmett Till: The Heartbreaking Story Drops In Trailer

Joni Mitchell Performs After a Long Time

Best Netflix Tips, Tricks, and Hacks for 2023

Daredevil Born Again: Details of Release Date, Cast, And Storyline

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals Marvel's War With Namor

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: Everything We Know

Fans Are Surprised By New 'John Wick 4' Footage At Comic-Con

'The Gray Man' Stars Ryan Gosling As A Spy Thriller

Viewster Anime Says

Cinewap Review - Why You Shouldn't Use the Proxida Link on Cinewap

How to Download Free Movies From Hdhub4u

Dave Chappelle Show Canceled Before Performance

Warner says Bots made the Snyder Cut Possible

1 day ago

Honor Society

(CTN News) – The following review of the Paramount+ film Honor Society contains no spoilers and does not contain any of the plot details.

The Story of ‘Honor Society’ 

Honor Society follows the story of Honor Rose (Angourie Rice), a young and ambitious student. Her dream is to apply to Harvard and get out of her boring town.

An honorable person is not naïve. Despite her high grades, she knows that getting in is not guaranteed. This is an achievement achieved by less than five percent of applicants.

In other words, she has been playing the long on since she was in her freshman year of college.

In fact, she found out at that time that her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin, who is played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who has been carving out a niche for himself playing perverted scumbags of late, has a best friend who is a graduate.

Kathryn Merteuil is the type of person Honor is. When she hears that her counselor will be recommending one of her top four choices to his buddy, one of them being her, she gets ready to go head-to-head with him.

Due to her mastery of deduction, she reaches the conclusion that the other three must also be members of her honorary society.

As an example, Kennedy is a dark, artistic student who does not have any friends and is obsessed with grades There is also Travis, who plays lacrosse for a star team and hides the fact.

There is also Michael (Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo), a nerd that loves Doctor Who and is living with his foster mother after the death of his parents, a heartless manner, Honor Society is intent on tackling poor saps down as soon as possible.

other after his parents died years prior. Yes, Honor wants to take these poor saps down in a heartless fashion.

There are a few minor quibbles in ‘Honor Society’. There is no need to force films to be completely groundbreaking because it is sufficient to be done well and entertaining simultaneously, especially those that find their heart in the right place.

Rice’s Honor develops from a cynical young woman to a woman who is now credulous. She probably has an honors degree now, as Brendan Fraser would say.

