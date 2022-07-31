‘Honor Society’ Is A Sharp And Unexpectedly Dark Comedy About High School

Honor Society follows the story of Honor Rose (Angourie Rice), a young and ambitious student. Her dream is to apply to Harvard and get out of her boring town.

An honorable person is not naïve. Despite her high grades, she knows that getting in is not guaranteed. This is an achievement achieved by less than five percent of applicants.

Advertisement

In other words, she has been playing the long on since she was in her freshman year of college.

In fact, she found out at that time that her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin, who is played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who has been carving out a niche for himself playing perverted scumbags of late, has a best friend who is a graduate.

Kathryn Merteuil is the type of person Honor is. When she hears that her counselor will be recommending one of her top four choices to his buddy, one of them being her, she gets ready to go head-to-head with him.

Advertisement

Due to her mastery of deduction, she reaches the conclusion that the other three must also be members of her honorary society.

As an example, Kennedy is a dark, artistic student who does not have any friends and is obsessed with grades There is also Travis, who plays lacrosse for a star team and hides the fact.

There is also Michael (Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo), a nerd that loves Doctor Who and is living with his foster mother after the death of his parents, a heartless manner, Honor Society is intent on tackling poor saps down as soon as possible.

Advertisement

other after his parents died years prior. Yes, Honor wants to take these poor saps down in a heartless fashion.

There are a few minor quibbles in ‘Honor Society’. There is no need to force films to be completely groundbreaking because it is sufficient to be done well and entertaining simultaneously, especially those that find their heart in the right place.

Rice’s Honor develops from a cynical young woman to a woman who is now credulous. She probably has an honors degree now, as Brendan Fraser would say.

Advertisement

People Also Read: