Connect with us

Entertainment

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America
Advertisement

Entertainment

Karol G's Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Entertainment

Exploring the Unpredictable Paths of ZEE5's "Sunflower Series"

Entertainment

Premiere Of Survivor 46: Castaways Get Muddy - And Someone Quits a Challenge

Entertainment

WWE Pro Wrestling Star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, Passes Away At 61

Entertainment

‘Iwájú’: Nigeria-Based Animated Series Debuts On Disney+

Entertainment

Richard Lewis, Celebrated Comedian And Actor, Passes Away At 76

Entertainment

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Idiot' Co-Star Screamed, 'You Can F* Off!'. 'Never Again'

Entertainment

Renowned US Rapper Ja Rule Denied Entry to UK Ahead Of Tour Kickoff

Entertainment

Wordhippo 5 Letter Words: A Comprehensive Guide to 5-Letter Words

Entertainment

In The US, Netflix Now Represents Just Over a Quarter Of Streaming Services

Entertainment

Seventeen's "FML" Makes History As Best-Selling Album Of 2023

Entertainment

The Shogun's Language Confusion: Why English Is Referred To As Portuguese

Entertainment

Vyvymanga: Explore The World Of Manga in 2024!

Entertainment

Isaimini Movie 2024: What is it and Why Shouldn't You Use it?

Entertainment

Barbra Streisand Receives SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Entertainment

Getting Fired From SNL: Shane Gillis Doesn't Want You To Google It

Entertainment

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: Here's Complete Winners List

Entertainment

SAG Awards 2019: Another Battle For The 'Barbenheimer' Award

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber 'Fight a Lot', Their Marriage Is On The Rocks

Entertainment

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

Published

22 seconds ago

on

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

(CTN News) – Warner Bros.’ released sci-fi film “Dune: Part Two” topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $81.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

Analyst David A. Gross said that the opening of the sci-fi sequel is excellent. He added that the international cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, and Javier Bardem provided an additional boost to the film.

Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel to “Dune” saw the largest opening of the young year, approximately doubling the opening of its predecessor.

The film – based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about war and survival on the deeply inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis – was directed by Villeneuve. A total of $97 million has been collected overseas by “Dune: Part Two”.

As a result of its strong opening weekend, Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love,” which took in just $7.4 million for second place, has been left in the dust – or sand – after taking in only $7.4 million for two weekends in a row. The iconic reggae singer is played by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In third place were the latest episodes of Fathom Events’ and Angel Studios’ faith-based series “The Chosen,” which revolves around the life of Jesus Christ. The series was crowdfunded by Egyptian-born actor Jonathan Roumie.

The fourth spot went to Lionsgate’s true-life drama “Ordinary Angels,” which brought in $3.8 million. The film stars Hilary Swank as a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widowed father with a seriously ill daughter.

A “Spider-Man” spin-off starring Dune Dakota Johnson, Sony’s “Madame Web,” placed fifth at $3.2 million over the weekend.

The following were rounded out the top 10:

The “Migration” project ($2.5 million)

The Devil Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba film ($2.1 million)

The film “Wonka” ($1.7 million)

The “Argylle” ($1.4 million)

In “The Beekeeper” ($1.1 million),

SEE ALSO:

Karol G’s Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Exploring the Unpredictable Paths of ZEE5’s “Sunflower Series”

Premiere Of Survivor 46: Castaways Get Muddy – And Someone Quits a Challenge
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies