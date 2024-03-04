“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

(CTN News) – Warner Bros.’ released sci-fi film “Dune: Part Two” topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $81.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

Analyst David A. Gross said that the opening of the sci-fi sequel is excellent. He added that the international cast of Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, and Javier Bardem provided an additional boost to the film.

Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel to “Dune” saw the largest opening of the young year, approximately doubling the opening of its predecessor.

The film – based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about war and survival on the deeply inhospitable desert planet of Arrakis – was directed by Villeneuve. A total of $97 million has been collected overseas by “Dune: Part Two”.

As a result of its strong opening weekend, Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love,” which took in just $7.4 million for second place, has been left in the dust – or sand – after taking in only $7.4 million for two weekends in a row. The iconic reggae singer is played by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In third place were the latest episodes of Fathom Events’ and Angel Studios’ faith-based series “The Chosen,” which revolves around the life of Jesus Christ. The series was crowdfunded by Egyptian-born actor Jonathan Roumie.

The fourth spot went to Lionsgate’s true-life drama “Ordinary Angels,” which brought in $3.8 million. The film stars Hilary Swank as a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widowed father with a seriously ill daughter.

A “Spider-Man” spin-off starring Dune Dakota Johnson, Sony’s “Madame Web,” placed fifth at $3.2 million over the weekend.

The following were rounded out the top 10:

The “Migration” project ($2.5 million)

The Devil Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba film ($2.1 million)

The film “Wonka” ($1.7 million)

The “Argylle” ($1.4 million)

In “The Beekeeper” ($1.1 million),

