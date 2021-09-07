Actor Michael K. Williams Dead from Suspected Heroin Overdose

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department confirmed that actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role on the Baltimore HBO series “The Wire,” was found dead in his apartment on Monday.

Investigators found drug accessories near his body, the official said. An investigation is ongoing, according to another law enforcement source interviewed by the New York Post.

Williams, 54, was found face down and unconscious in the dining room of his luxurious pad in Williamsburg with what appeared to be heroin on the kitchen table. the sources say.

Williams – who spoke openly about his earlier struggles with heroin – was pronounced dead by authorities by 2:12 pm, the sources said, adding that it looked like the TV star had fatally overdosed.

It was unclear how long the actor might have been dead. “No dirty game was pointed out,” a police source said. There was “No forced entry, the apartment was fine.”

Officials say New York police are investigating where the drugs found at Williams’ home came from, the sources said. The city’s medical office was in the Williams building on Monday afternoon, and eight New York Police Department officers, including at least two overseers, were outside.

New York police investigating

In the late afternoon, family and friends in New York could be seen hugging each other as the police removed the evidence bags. saying that stepping into the role of Little who robbed drug dealers had an impact on him in real life.

The actor also told NPR in 2016 that he once stumbled upon a church in New Jersey, desperately seeking help with his addiction.

Williams’ longtime rep confirmed the actor’s death in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,’’ spokeswoman Marianna Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter. “Furthermore They also ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.’’