(CTN News) – Dahmer On Netflix: Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) is unable to enjoy her nightly television ritual due to the incessant drilling and banging occurring next door to the Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s title character.

Dahmer On Netflix: This issue isn’t new to her, as indicated by her recent frustration.

Afterwards, we cut to Dahmer’s one-bedroom apartment, where he is nearing the end of a post-dismemberment cleaning.

The audience gets glimpses of Dahmer On Netflix murderous workshop (bleach, drill, gloves, creepy aquarium, etc.) before following him out of the door and into the communal hallway, where Nash’s character briefly confronts him.

We then see Dahmer’s face (and Evan Peters’ portrayal in full dead-in-the-eyes mode) for the first time.

The next faces we see are affixed to missing persons posters dotting the neighborhood, intimating that the 10-episode limited series opens near the end of Dahmer’s murderous spree.

As the episode progresses, Dahmer On Netflix episode picks up a potential victim in a gay bar, Tracy Edwards (Shaun J. Brown), before bringing him back to his death chamber and terrorizing him for what seems like an eternity.

In fact, much of the episode is dedicated to Edwards’ tense cat-and-mouse interplay, in which he realizes he must flee, but quickly.

As Edwards overpowers and escapes from his tormentor in The Exorcist 3, he is drugged, threatened with a knife, and forced to watch clips from The Exorcist 3.

The episode closes with Dahmer’s arrest, but any relief one might feel is soon replaced by fury when we realize that Dahmer could have been captured much earlier had it not been for a series of systematic police failures fueled by racism and homophobia.

