Waffle Houses; Hurricane Lan: How Bad is it? The Closing of Florida Waffle Houses is So Bad

(CTN News) _ It’s bad when Waffle House closes. A popular restaurant chain known for its waffles and smothered hash browns rarely closes its doors and provides food and resources to first responders during natural disasters.

Occasionally, however, the weather is too dangerous, like Wednesday in Florida.

In mandatory evacuation zones and low-lying areas that are subject to severe flooding, Waffle House Vice President of Public Relations Njeri Boss told USA TODAY.

At 11 a.m. EDT, 21 locations were closed from Naples on the Gulf of Mexico north to Bradenton in Manatee County.

As the west coast of Florida braced for landfall Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph .

Since Ian became a named storm, the Waffle House Storm Center has been monitoring the storm’s path.