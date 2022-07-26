Joni Mitchell Performs After a Long Time

(CTN News) – Joni Mitchell performed live for the first time since 2002 at the Newport Folk Festival this weekend. Brandi Carlile and Mitchell performed Mitchell classics including A Case of You, Both Sides Now and Big Yellow Taxi at the festival.

Joni Mitchell also played the guitar solo from Just Like This Train during the 13-song set.

Joni Mitchell bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and Celisse Henderson joined her and Carlile – who has covered Mitchell’s 1971 album Blue in full – in a live version of the “Joni Jam” nights Mitchell has hosted at her Los Angeles home with the likes of Elton John, Bonnie Raitt and Herbie Hancock in recent years.

Carlile said, “I just realized Joni is the least nervous person here.”.

Besides Mitchell songs such as Carey, Amelia, and Circle Game, the group also played Gershwin’s Summertime, Frankie Lymon’s Why Do Fools Fall in Love, and Leiber and Stoller’s Love Potion No 9. Below you will find videos and a setlist from the performance at Pitchfork.

On 13 November 2002, Mitchell gave his last full live performance at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. At the Newport folk festival in 1969, she shared the bill with Arlo Guthrie and the Everly Brothers.

In 2015, he suffered a brain aneurysm and has gradually returned to public life. During a tribute concert in 2018, she performed Big Yellow Taxi to blow out her birthday candles.

For the 50th anniversary of Blue in June 2021, Mitchell shared a video thanking fans for “getting” an album that originally “fell victim to a lot of criticism” – namely, that her lyrics were too candid.

She appeared at the Among the honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in December 2021, she told reporters, “I’m hobbling along, but I’m doing all right.”as named MusiCares person of the Mitchell was named MusiCares person of the year in April and performed at the ceremony.

releases to share demos, previously unheard material and covers. The first, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 1: The Early Years (1963–1967), was released in October 2020 and featured a rare new interview by Cameron Crowe in the liner notes.

She removed her catalog from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, whose label and management instructed him to do so after the streamer criticized Rogan’s podcast for spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 and vaccinations.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are causing people to die,” Mitchell said. Neil Young and the scientific and medical communities around the world stand in solidarity with this issue.”

Performing at Newport Folk Festival is Joni Mitchell’s complete setlist

There is one small favor we would like to ask. Millions of readers turn to the Guardian for open, independent, quality news every day, and we now have readers in 180 countries around the globe. All people should have access to accurate, authoritative, and trustworthy information and analysis. Because of this, we decided to keep our reporting free for all readers, no matter where they live or what they can afford. This means more people can be better informed, united, and inspired to take meaningful action. People Also Read:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals Marvel’s War With Namor

Daredevil Born Again: Details of Release Date, Cast, And Storyline

Fans Are Surprised By New ‘John Wick 4’ Footage At Comic-Con