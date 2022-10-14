Bristol, Connecticut, Police Officers Killed, 1 Seriously Wounded

(CTN News) – Bristol; In Connecticut, two police officers were killed and a third wounded responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, amid an exceptionally violent week for officers nationwide.

State police say the suspected shooter’s brother was wounded in the gunfire Wednesday night in Bristol. He was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”

Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the state police said officers responded to the domestic violence call about 10:30 p.m. They were met by an individual outside the home.

One officer on scene was killed after shots were fired, Jeltema said.

A second officer died at a hospital, and a third officer underwent surgery.

There’s no word on who fired all the fatal shots. The investigation is still in the early stages, Jeltema said.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould says the slain officers were Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34. Officer Alex Iarato, 26, is recovering, Gould said.

The police chief said, “Words can’t express the sadness and grief I feel this morning.” A third officer was seriously injured by senseless violence, too.

Gould said Demonte graduated from Central Connecticut State University and was hired by the department in 2012.

A decorated officer, he was co-recipient of the 2019 Officer of the Year award. Demonte left a wife and two kids, with another on the way. In addition to his parents, he has a brother and a sister.

Hamzy grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006. His wife, parents, and two sisters survive him.

Our fallen officers’ families, we’ll never forget what your loved ones sacrificed,” Gould said. We’re here for you and we’ll be here forever.”

According to Danny Rodriguez, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, he was outside around 10:30 p.m. He heard more than 30 gunshots. Also, he heard a woman scream “you … killed them!”

Rodriguez said it was so loud and crazy

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says flags will be lowered to half staff in honor of the officers who died responding to a domestic violence call.

My prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Lamont said.

When a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded, police said. Early Wednesday, two Decatur, Illinois, police officers were shot and wounded by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.

During an investigation of a family disturbance at a home, a sheriff’s deputy in central Florida was shot in the chest. Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff, said the deputy’s bulletproof vest saved his life.

