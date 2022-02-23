23.4 C
Mark Lanegan, A Former Screaming Trees Singer, Has Died at 57

Mark Lanegan
Mark Lanegan

Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan died at the age of 57.

He also played with rock bands Queens of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, as well as with Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain.

Mark Lanegan died at his Killarney, Ireland, home on Tuesday morning, according to the statement on his official Twitter account.

Described as a “beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician”, it stated he is “survived by his wife Shelley”.

The statement added: “At this time, there is no further information available.”

During the 1980s, Mark Lanegan was a member of Screaming Trees, a band that released eight studio albums before splitting in 2000.

In 2000, he contributed his voice and songwriting talents to Queens of the Stone Age’s Rated R album.

Greg Dulli, the vocalist of Afghan Whigs, later formed The Gutter Twins with him.

Mark Lanegan also appeared on the 1995 album Above by Mad Season.

He released a “no holds barred” memoir in 2020 called Sing Backwards And Weep in which he discussed everything from “addiction to touring, petty crime, homelessness and the tragic deaths of his closest friends,” including Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley.

Last year he published a memoir titled Devil In A Coma in which he detailed his battle with Covid-19. A Guardian excerpt reveals he was medically induced into a coma in a hospital in County Kerry, Ireland.

As soon as I was roused from my chemically induced sleep and told what had happened and where I had been, I was determined to survive this nightmare, even though I had very little say, in fact, no say at all, and had zero ammunition to fight with.

