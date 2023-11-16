Connect with us

Entertainment

'Madame Web' Trailer: Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Get Spider-Man Powers
Advertisement

Entertainment

"Young Sheldon" Will End After Seven Seasons In 2024.

Entertainment

Tiger 3 Box Office Roars with ₹146 Crore Collection in 3 Days

Entertainment

Why Did Netflix Create It In The First Place?

Entertainment

iBOMMA For 100% Free Telugu South Indian Movies/Series Download

Entertainment

In The Killer, Marie Kondo Is Portrayed As An Assassin

Entertainment

In 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,' Paul Rudd Battles Ghosts Again

Entertainment

Wynonna Judd On Her CMA Awards Performance: "I Was Nervous"

Entertainment

Earnings At Disney Soar, But Key Metrics Remain Muted; Long-Term Questions Remain

Entertainment

As Dead By Daylight's Next Killer, Chucky Is Just Around The Corner.

Entertainment

The Legend Of Zelda Movie Is Coming After Mario's Success; Shares Are Up 6%

Entertainment

The Attack On Titan Anime ending Is Explained In This Article

Entertainment

Worldsoul Saga, World Of Warcraft's Third Expansion, Announced At BlizzCon

Entertainment

'All The Light We Cannot See' Is a WWII Epic That Crosses All The Lines

Entertainment

The Invincible Season 2 Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Due Out?

Entertainment Sports

Love on the Sidelines: Taylor Swift and NFL Star Travis Kelce's Romance

Entertainment

China Sensors Block Weibo Account of Lisa from Blackpink

Entertainment

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Is Still Under Investigation

Entertainment

iBomma - Watch Free Telugu Movies in HD

Entertainment

The Enduring Legacy Of Chandler Bing: A Tribute To Matthew Perry's Iconic Role On "Friends

Entertainment

‘Madame Web’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Get Spider-Man Powers

Published

3 days ago

on

'Madame Web' Trailer: Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Get Spider-Man Powers

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming film ‘Madame Web,’ which stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in a suspense thriller set in the studio’s Marvel universe.

In the series premiere, Johnson takes on the lead role of Cassandra Madame Web, a young Manhattan paramedic who may have clairvoyant abilities that enable her to view the future as well as the interconnected world of spiders.

There is a scene in the movie where she forms a partnership with a trio of young women, including Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, who is later to take on the mantle of Spider-Woman in the comic books, so as to understand her past as well as to survive the dangerous present that lies ahead of her.

Additionally, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet are all in the cast along with Isabela Merced.

It is evident that there is still an appetite for all things that can wall crawl and Madame Web swing, especially after Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” became an accomplished hit.

“Madame Web” is the latest installment in Sony’s Marvel universe of characters,

Following the releases of Tom Hardy’s “Venom” (2018), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021) and Jared Leto’s “Morbius” (2022).

The next two movies that Sony is planning to release are a third “Venom” movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, scheduled for Aug. 30, 2024. The first comic book adaptation in Sony’s history to feature a woman as the lead character will be an adaptation of the comic book “Madame Web”.

“Madame Web” is directed by S.J. Clarkson, who helmed Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders” from a screenplay that is co-written by Claire Parker and Clarkson. Movie goers will be able to catch the movie on February 14, 2024, in theaters.

SEE ALSO:

Tiger 3 Box Office Roars with ₹146 Crore Collection in 3 Days

Why Did Netflix Create It In The First Place?

iBOMMA For 100% Free Telugu South Indian Movies/Series Download
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

ibomm and ibomma telugu movies

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs