‘Madame Web’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Get Spider-Man Powers

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming film ‘Madame Web,’ which stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in a suspense thriller set in the studio’s Marvel universe.

In the series premiere, Johnson takes on the lead role of Cassandra Madame Web, a young Manhattan paramedic who may have clairvoyant abilities that enable her to view the future as well as the interconnected world of spiders.

There is a scene in the movie where she forms a partnership with a trio of young women, including Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, who is later to take on the mantle of Spider-Woman in the comic books, so as to understand her past as well as to survive the dangerous present that lies ahead of her.

Additionally, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet are all in the cast along with Isabela Merced.

It is evident that there is still an appetite for all things that can wall crawl and Madame Web swing, especially after Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” became an accomplished hit.

“Madame Web” is the latest installment in Sony’s Marvel universe of characters,

Following the releases of Tom Hardy’s “Venom” (2018), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021) and Jared Leto’s “Morbius” (2022).

The next two movies that Sony is planning to release are a third “Venom” movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and “Kraven the Hunter,” starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, scheduled for Aug. 30, 2024. The first comic book adaptation in Sony’s history to feature a woman as the lead character will be an adaptation of the comic book “Madame Web”.

“Madame Web” is directed by S.J. Clarkson, who helmed Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders” from a screenplay that is co-written by Claire Parker and Clarkson. Movie goers will be able to catch the movie on February 14, 2024, in theaters.

SEE ALSO:

Tiger 3 Box Office Roars with ₹146 Crore Collection in 3 Days