Kelsea Ballerini Performs Live On ‘SNL’

(CTN News) – On the episode of Saturday Night Live on March 4, Travis Kelce was the musical guest, along with Kelsea Ballerini.

In both performances, she stunned the audience as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League.

As part of her first performance, Kelsea Ballerini sang the popular song ‘Blindsided,’ which examines the end of her relationship with Morgan Evans.

As she sang, “Were you blindsided or were you just blind?”, the 29-year-old appeared on stage wearing an edgy black jumpsuit with transparent panels on the front.

Kelce introduced Ballerini once again at the end of the episode when the singer performed “Penthouse,” a ballad from Ballerini’s 2023 album, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

She released the EP on Valentine’s Day and it takes an in-depth look at her divorce from Evans, whom she was married to in 2017.

She was wearing a stunning plunging white gown with long sleeves in her second performance of the evening, as well as a relaxed updo with her hair in a relaxed bun.

The new album of Kelsea Ballerini has been getting quite a bit of attention, as well as the conversation she had while being a guest on the podcast Call Her Daddy.

It was on the podcast episode that Ballerini spoke with host Alex Cooper about the end of her marriage with Evans and what she thought of Evans releasing his song “Over For You” while they were divorcing and going through divorce proceedings.

“I felt very used in that moment. Again, his healing journey is his healing journey and I respect that. However, to exploit it publicly before it is a final outcome feels a bit unnecessarily nasty to me.” She said.

It’s a good thing, though, because Kelsea Ballerini is moving on and growing and has started a new relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini which both and Stokes have finally confirmed.

According to Kelsea Ballerini, in the episode of Call Her Daddy, she said in regards to her new relationship: “I’m very happy and I’m re-learning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship for myself, and I think it’s been a really beautiful reawakening for me.”

Was Kelsea Ballerini on American Idol or The Voice?

Ballerini joined the 15th season of The Voice as the fifth coach. She coached six contestants who did not get a chair turn during The Blinds, in a new round called The Comeback Stage. The Comeback Stage was a digital companion series to the show. In October 2018, Ballerini released the song “We Were Like”.

