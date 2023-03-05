Breast Cancer Early Signs And Symptoms: Lumps In Armpits To Change Skin Color

(CTN News) – In general, a form of cancer known as breast cancer refers to cancer that affects the tissue within the breast. It is estimated that one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetimes, which is one of the most common types of cancer among women.

It is important, however, to diagnose and treat cancer as soon as possible in order to improve your chances of survival. Mammograms are one of the best ways to detect breast cancer early in its stages.

However, it is important to note that mammograms may not be able to detect all types of breast cancer.

Breast cancer symptoms: what they are and how they are detected

In the breast, there may be a lump or mass

Breast size and shape change over time

The appearance of dimples or puckers on the skin

Discharges of the nips

The armpit has developed a lump

In addition to the fact that these symptoms can also be caused by non-cancerous conditions, it is always a good idea to get them checked by a professional to be sure that cancer is not the culprit.

An early diagnosis of cancer is of utmost importance

As far as the management of cancer is concerned, early detection is one of the most important factors. The earlier the cancer is detected, the more likely it is that it will be successfully treated in the future. Breast cancer can be detected in its early stages by having regular mammograms.

A mammogram should be performed every two years for women who are older than 50 years old.

Occasionally, mammograms are not able to detect certain breast cancers, particularly if the breast tissue is dense. Hence, it is vital that you are aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and report any changes in the breasts to your doctor as soon as possible.

Detection and diagnosis of breast cancer

In the event that you notice any symptoms of breast cancer, your doctor may order some tests in order to diagnose the disease. A mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, or biopsy may be a part of these tests.

It is a procedure in which a small sample of tissue from the breast is taken and examined under a microscope for the presence of cancer cells under the microscope.

The treatment of breast cancer

Depending on the type and stage of breast cancer, there are different treatments that can be used. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are the most commonly used treatments for cancer.

Most forms of breast cancer are treated with surgery, which involves the removal of cancerous tissue from the breast. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy are used to destroy any remaining cancer cells.

Cancerous tissue is removed during surgery, followed by radiation therapy to destroy any remaining cancerous cells. Cancer cells may also be killed by chemotherapy throughout the body.

Cancers that are hormone receptor-positive may benefit from hormone therapy. Certain types of cancer may also benefit from targeted therapy.

The type and stage of cancer, as well as the individual patient’s health and preferences, will determine the specific treatment plan.

