Connect with us

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Leaves 'Today' Show After Rita Ora Saves Her
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Borderlands' Movie Confirms Its Most Exciting Thing

Entertainment

The BAFTA Film Awards Crown Oppenheimer As The Winner

Entertainment

'Cast Away' Actor Tom Hanks Nearly Died From Poisonous Injury

Entertainment

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Jung Kook's Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

Entertainment

'Madame Web' Early Reactions Rip Apart Female Superhero Films

Entertainment

What Makes Travis Kelce The Go-To Tight End For Taylor Swift

Entertainment

'Squid Game' K-drama Season 2 to Premiere in 2024

Entertainment

Among The Nominees: Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis, Mariah Carey, Sinéad O'Connor

Entertainment

The Kerala Story Movie: A ZEE5 Exclusive That Redefines Drama

Entertainment

Experience Fatima Sana Shaikh's Best in 'Sam Bahadur' Exclusively on ZEE5

Entertainment

Burna Boy Makes Grammy History With A Dazzling Performance

Entertainment

Redman, Jennifer Lopez, And Latto Team Up For SNL's 'This Is Me Now'

Entertainment

'Midnights' Win At The Grammys 2024 To Make Taylor Swift History

Entertainment

Usher Reveals A Key Part Of His Performance During The Super Bowl

Entertainment

Hollywood Actor Carl Weathers Dies at Age 76

Entertainment

Moviesda 2024 - Your Ultimate Destination for HD Tamil Films!"

Entertainment

Spotify Named Annural Khalid Pakistan's First Female RADAR Artist Of 2024

Entertainment

Overtime Megan Leaks: The Truth Behind the Controversy 

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Twitter Search Has Been Restricted After Viral AI Images Went Viral

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Leaves ‘Today’ Show After Rita Ora Saves Her

Published

4 days ago

on

Kelly Rowland Leaves 'Today' Show After Rita Ora Saves Her

(CTN News) – There was quite a bit of a frenzy on the Today show set when Kelly Rowland walked off the set, leaving the morning show scrambling to find someone to fill in for her.

After the show started running, Rita Ora stepped in last minute and kept the show running, as first reported by Page Six.

According to an insider, Kelly Rowland walked out of her dressing room because she and her team didn’t like the setting in her dressing room.

The last minute substitution was made by Rita Ora, who agreed to take over the show. During and after the show, many people in the audience were blown away by how great the performance was, both inside and outside of the hall.

The former Supermodel joined host Hoda Bush Hager as a guest in the eighth and ninth hours of Hoda Bush Hager’s Today show, and was slated to Kelly Rowland take over for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour as the guest host of Hoda and Jenna’s Today show.

It is reported that the R&B singer requested a green room upstairs, but the space had already been occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was in the building promoting her new album, This Is Me… Now, as well as the accompanying Prime Video documentary.

The former member of Destiny’s Child left the concert after discovering that she wasn’t given the dressing room that she requested during the concert as she wasn’t given the dressing room she requested.

As part of the purpose of her visit, she was promoting the release  Kelly Rowland of her new Netflix movie, Mea Culpa, which is produced by Tyler Perry and for which she also serves as the producer and executive producer.

Are Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé friends?

Kelly Rowland is celebrating her bestie Beyoncé, calling her a trendsetter who should have taken home the album of the year Grammy “a couple times.

SEE ALSO:

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

‘Madame Web’ Early Reactions Rip Apart Female Superhero Films

What Makes Travis Kelce The Go-To Tight End For Taylor Swift
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies