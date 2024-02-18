Kelly Rowland Leaves ‘Today’ Show After Rita Ora Saves Her

(CTN News) – There was quite a bit of a frenzy on the Today show set when Kelly Rowland walked off the set, leaving the morning show scrambling to find someone to fill in for her.

After the show started running, Rita Ora stepped in last minute and kept the show running, as first reported by Page Six.

According to an insider, Kelly Rowland walked out of her dressing room because she and her team didn’t like the setting in her dressing room.

The last minute substitution was made by Rita Ora, who agreed to take over the show. During and after the show, many people in the audience were blown away by how great the performance was, both inside and outside of the hall.

The former Supermodel joined host Hoda Bush Hager as a guest in the eighth and ninth hours of Hoda Bush Hager’s Today show, and was slated to Kelly Rowland take over for Jenna Bush Hager in the fourth hour as the guest host of Hoda and Jenna’s Today show.

It is reported that the R&B singer requested a green room upstairs, but the space had already been occupied by Jennifer Lopez, who was in the building promoting her new album, This Is Me… Now, as well as the accompanying Prime Video documentary.

The former member of Destiny’s Child left the concert after discovering that she wasn’t given the dressing room that she requested during the concert as she wasn’t given the dressing room she requested.

As part of the purpose of her visit, she was promoting the release Kelly Rowland of her new Netflix movie, Mea Culpa, which is produced by Tyler Perry and for which she also serves as the producer and executive producer.

Are Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé friends?

Kelly Rowland is celebrating her bestie Beyoncé, calling her a trendsetter who should have taken home the album of the year Grammy “a couple times.

