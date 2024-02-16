A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

(CTN News) – Star-like young man! Exclusive to Billboard: Calvin Klein Jeans’ Spring 2024 campaign featuring Jung Kook of BTS behind-the-scenes.

The “Standing Next to You” singer poses in Grand Central Station, New York City’s iconic landmark, in photos by Mert Alas that the brand shared with Billboard.

He poses casually against a wall while staring ahead with a sultry expression, his oversized black shirt unbuttoned, revealing his bare chest and abs, his straight-fit jeans from the 1990s.

As the global Jung Kook’s-pop star models a sleek black leather jacket and black jeans,

A lock of hair falls over his left eye, he exhibits his more edgier side. Three photographs later, he stands in the middle of an empty Grand Central station, again dressed in all black, but this time playing a baby grand piano with his head bent forward in concentration.

ARMY’s hearts were set aflame on Valentine’s Day when Jung Kook’s latest Calvin Klein campaign was revealed via a six-second video teaser on TikTok posted as a TikTok video teaser.

A black-and-white visual shows Jung Kook dancing with abandon on an escalator in Grand Central, his shirt unbuttoned, before he steps up to the piano for a brief performance.

A global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein was first Jung Kook appointed to the K-pop star as early as March 2023. As a result of his No. 1 hit “Seven” being included in Spotify’s Billions Club, he recently celebrated joining the company for the year.

In celebration of the occasion, he teamed up with the music-streaming service to share a video of himself munching on his favorite Korean snacks off the plaque that resembles a plate atop Spotify.

Take a look at Billboard’s exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Jeans campaign below to see how it was made:

