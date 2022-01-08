Ahmaud Arbery – Those Who killed Ahmaud Arbery Get Life Sentences

The Three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and a judge denied parole to the father and son who armed themselves and began the deadly pursuit.

According to Georgia law, murder carries a mandatory life sentence unless the prosecution seeks the death penalty, which was not pursued in the case of Arbery. Tim Walmsley’s main decision, in this case, was whether to grant Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, a chance at parole in the future.

Each McMichael was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Bryan was given a chance for parole but must serve 30 years in prison first.

Defense lawyers Urged leniency After Arbery’s Family asked for the maximum

“Their evil and hate” is what Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery’s father, said to the court earlier about the defendants lynching his son in broad daylight.

Marc Arbery said McMichael and Bryan should think about their actions each and every day for the rest of their lives. He added, “And they should think about it from behind bars because I and my family will have to deal with his death for the rest of our lives.”

Robert Rubin, the attorney for Travis McMichael, later acknowledged that his client had acted without thinking, arguing that his actions against Arbery did not indicate a “malignant and abandoned heart.”

In addition, while prosecutors had cited McMichael’s lack of remorse as an additional reason for a stiff punishment, Rubin said McMichael could not express remorse with the threat of a separate federal trial later this year.

According to Rubin, McMichael should be given the opportunity to change and seek redemption rather than spend the rest of his life in prison.

The men used pickup trucks to chase Arbery through their neighborhood

Travis and Greg McMichael pursued Arbery, who was Black, as he ran through a residential neighborhood in February 2020. A string of recent break-ins was attributed to him, they said. The prosecutor said that the chase lasted five minutes. The killers are all white.

Some of the confrontations were captured on video by Bryan, including the shooting of Arbery by Travis McMichael during the struggle. The footage proved crucial at trial.

Also Check: