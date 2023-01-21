JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN SHARE NEWBORN BABY PHOTO: ‘SO GRATEFUL’

(CTN News) – The first photo of Esti Maxine Stephens, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s third child, has been released by the couple.

Teigen and JOHN LEGEND other children, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, can be seen cradling their newborn sister, who was just born last week, in a candid Instagram photo shared on Thursday (January 19).

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens into our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” JOHN LEGEND wrote in his caption.

“I am in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I am pleased to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister.” “Thank you is not enough to express my gratitude.

In her own Instagram post, Teigen stated: “She is here!” Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is buzzing and our family couldn’t be happier.

Daddy sheds tears of joy every night when he sees Luna and Miles so full of love. I am learning that you still need diapers after a cesarean birth.

We are enjoying a blissful time at the moment. I would like to thank you for all the love and well wishes that you have sent our way. There is a letter X.”

Teigen announced that she was pregnant last August, nearly two years after the couple suffered a loss during pregnancy. It has been a blur of emotions over the past few years, but joy has once more filled our home and hearts,” she wrote on Instagram.

Whenever I have an appointment, I have said to myself, if it’s healthy today, then I will announce it, but most of the time I breathe a deep sigh of relief when I hear a heartbeat and decide I’m still too nervous,” she said.

I don’t think I will ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything has been flawless and beautiful, and I am feeling hopeful and excited about what lies ahead.”

Okay, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The actress continued to write: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain that you never hear about, the kind of pain that we’ve never experienced before,” Teigen wrote in the post at the time of the loss.

In spite of bags and bags of blood transfusions, we were not able to stop the bleeding and provide our baby with the fluids he required. “It wasn’t enough, it just wasn’t enough.”

During a live performance on January 13, the same day his wife gave birth, JOHN LEGEND announced the arrival of Esti to his fans during a live performance.

“What a blessed day,” said the “All Of Me” singer, according to reports that he told the JOHN LEGEND audience in attendance.

What is John Legend ethnicity?

On the PBS series Finding Your Roots, it was determined that Legend’s genetic makeup is 64% African, 32% European, and 4% Native American.

