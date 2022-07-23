Mac Miller, I Love Life, Thank You, The New Album Is Now Available

(CTN News) – In spite of the fact that Mac Miller is dead, not only does his legacy continue, but it seems that his estate is finding creative ways to bring more Mac music to the masses.

A mixtape by Mac Miller has been streamed for the first time:

In spite of the fact that very little of it is strictly new, a lot of material that has been released in recent years has been either unavailable on DSPs or ignored by listeners who have mistakenly been misled into considering Mac Miller to be a “frat rapper.”

One of his most overlooked collections of music is I Love Life, Thank You, which the Miller estate has announced is now available on DSPs.

Originally released in October 2011, I Love Life, Thank You was Mac’s last mixtape before releasing his debut album, Blue Slide Park, so perhaps. it has been unfair that it has not received as much attention as the star-making Best Day Ever, which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 charts (I Love Life didn’t chart at all). This tape was the culmination of Mac’s “Road to a Million Fans” campaign, during which he released a new song for every 100,000 Twitter followers he gained over the course of the campaign. Then, a month later, he dropped his debut album, Blue Slide Park, and it immediately overshadowed the mixtape with its unprecedented success (it was the first independent-distributed album to top the Billboard 200 since 1995). There is now a chance for his fans as well as new ones to revisit I Love Life and (re)discover the younger, more innocent Mac Miller as he walks the precipice of his greatest success, even from the perspective of his earliest influences. You can listen to I Love Life, Thank You here. This mixtape is definitely worth checking out along with a few of his other older mixtapes which have been re-released or made available on streaming services in recent years. There is an artist named Mac Miller who is affiliated with Warner Music. Warner Music Group is the parent company of Uproxx, which is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music. People Also Read:

